37°
Cedric Archer Park restoration set for March 2017

Tamara MacKenzie
5th Dec 2016 11:00 AM
MAKEOVER: Rockhampton regional councillor Ellen Smith is excited to hear news that A Touch of Paradise Lagoons will receive a much-needed restoration early next year.
MAKEOVER: Rockhampton regional councillor Ellen Smith is excited to hear news that A Touch of Paradise Lagoons will receive a much-needed restoration early next year. Tamara MacKenzie ROK261016tktouc

ONE of Gracemere's precious parks will be receiving a long-awaited makeover in early 2017.

A Touch of Paradise Lagoons, which forms a major part of the Cedric Archer Park has been given the green light for a much needed restoration of the area and Rockhampton Regional Councillor Ellen Smith couldn't be happier.

"Council understand that the Gracemere community truly values this area," she said.

"It's one of Gracemere's best kept secrets - tranquil, relaxing and rich to the region's beauty.

Cr Smith said the restoration of the lagoon was the next stage to a long line of projects that have already been completed.

"We have already completed the installation of a district playground with shade, the installation of a new amenities block, talking about power reticulation and the site and recommissioning of barbecues," she said.

"We have also this year completed construction of a new skate park and shortly will be erecting a number of picnic shelters around the park.

"The next stage of the redevelopment project is to restore the lagoons and correct the sediment build up and aquatic weed infestation that has resulted from the poor hydraulic flows through the lagoon system."

She said had engaged a hydraulic consultant AECOM to provide design solutions to address the poor hydrology of the lagoon system and improve the water quality into the wet lands.

"The designs are now in their final draft and will be submitted to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection for assessment," she said.

"Tenders will be called shortly, with the intention to commence work on site after the wet season, around March 2017. "　

The work to be tendered will include the following:

Construction of a new sediment retention basin at the commencement of the lagoon system, to capture sediment prior to it entering the lagoons;

De-watering and clean out of existing lagoon system including the demolition of existing weirs and reshaping the lagoons to better sustain drought events, and help with weed control and water quality;

Remedial and bank stabilisation works, including safe shaped battered edges to the water body;

The construction of new bridges and culvert crossings to replace existing damaged units;

Rectification of path system and maintenance and repairs to existing structures;

New water feature / water circulation system to maintain water circulation on site and

Associated landscaping works.

　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  a touch of paradise cedric archer park ellen smith gracemere gracemere bulletin park restoration

