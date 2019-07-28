Ceiling cracks under weight of smelly snake sex

A CAIRNS couple looked up in horror as the ceiling flexed and cracked under the weight of not one, but two, enormous and lustful snakes making the beast with two backs above.

Cairns Snake Catcher's chief serpent wrangler Matt Hagan was called to a home in White Rock on Friday to extract the amorous pair from the roof cavity.

Jason Legg and Matt Hagan from Cairns Snake Catcher with two 5m scrub pythons removed from a ceiling in White Rock. PICTURE: CAIRNS SNAKE CATCHER

He was surprised to find two scrub pythons of about 5m in length entwined in passion.

"They were a breeding pair so they were curled up together," he said.

"It's unusual to get them that big in the roof.

"But it's a good start to the breeding season!"

Amethystine pythons such as these will be rowdy neighbours over the coming months with the breeding season generally running from July to late-September.

"They make a lot of noise," Mr Hagan said.

"If you are lucky enough to host a scrub python party in your roof space this breeding season it can get pretty wild as males fight each other to impress females.

"Occasionally these interactions can result in strange smells wafting through different rooms, and even structural damage to your house in the form or ceiling stains or cracks."