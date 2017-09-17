Celeb chef names Rocky event as 'best ever'

CELEB CHEF: Chef Shane Bailey with sons Dash (7) and Archer (8) at the Food and Wine Festival.

CELEB CHEF: Chef Shane Bailey with sons Dash (7) and Archer (8) at the Food and Wine Festival. Chris Ison ROK170917cfest2

AFTER five years of attending the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival, celebrity chef Shane Bailey said it's been the best year yet.

Thousands of keen wine-o's let their taste buds dance over the weekend with an almost endless supply of quality wines from all over the country.

Local foodies were also out in force selling out stalls on Quay St all keen for a sample of what Central Queensland had to offer.

Shane, executive chef at Noosa Boathouse said more than 500 people rushed through the gates in the opening ten minutes on Friday.

He said the location and layout was what set the 2017 event apart from previous years.

"This is the best event ever, it's in the perfect position, there's a beautiful breeze and spectacular views," he said.

"The layout is perfect there's plenty of chill out spots on bean bags or tables closer to the action."

Shane said the quality events and master-classes of delicious produce put the event on another level.

"We always try and get chefs who are passionate abut their work at this event," he said.

"The community have been so welcoming and everyone looks like they're loving it.

"Rocky is growing every time I'm here and the city is becoming a very beautiful and unique place to be."

Shane said the smooth event was a great success and next year had big shoes to fill.

"Now every year just has to get better and better," he said.