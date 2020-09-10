Celeb chef takes to the tools at Cap Coast hotspot

Celebrity chef Alastair McLeod takes to the kitchen at Yeppoon's Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant last week.

STAFF at Yeppoon’s iconic Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant are used to unbelievable sights gracing them every day at their waterfront eatery.

This week, however, staff were left rubbing their eyes in disbelief for a very different reason thanks to the appearance of celebrity chef Alastair McLeod.

The renowned cook last week dropped by the popular dining hotspot to showcase his world-famous skills on what was also his first-ever visit to the Capricorn Coast.

Along with Sous Chef Darryl, the pair shared both their skills and passion for locally-sourced produce – and even served up a smattering of beer battered king prawns.

Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant staff are all smiles after learning from celebrity chef Alastair McLeod.

Both excited and hungry guests were also treated to twice cooked Picanha and delectable Parisian tart.

Mr McLeod is best known for his recurring roles as a guest on Channel 10s former cooking show Ready, Steady, Cook, as well as Queensland Weekender and ABC Radio.

He also made a guest appearance on MasterChef.

The Brisbane-based chef also reportedly took a liking to the hotspot’s comradery between both owners and employees, which he said reflected the venue’s functionality and overall success.

Vue owners Grant and Tanya Lynch were thrilled to host McLeod, saying staff were equally as excited to have a chef of his calibre in their restaurant.

Last week’s visit to the Capricorn Coast was Alastair McLeod’s first-ever trip.

“Alastair was engaging, informative, hand’s on and extremely entertaining,” Mrs Lynch said.

“The food served was incredible and we cannot wait to continue the relationship and get him back again in the future.”

She added the “fabulous opportunity” also allowed for her team to be further inspired and motivated to learn from Mr McLeod’s experience.

“We are all so proud that he spoke so highly of not only our restaurant, but our beautiful coastal destination.”

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll was equally as delighted to have the much-loved chef and TV personality in the region.

Sous Chef Darryl puts the finishing touches on a Parisian tart during his visit.

“Alastair’s experience in the kitchen is extensive and he has worked at Michelin listed restaurants across the world as well as top class restaurants in Brisbane,” she said.

“To have him share his knowledge and skill with Vue’s local chefs, and also take away some of our own exceptional local flair and flavour is a fabulous opportunity.”

The celebrity visit is one of many to excited Yeppoon locals as of late – with presenters from Channel 9’s Today Show this week also visiting the area.