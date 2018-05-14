Celeb chefs treated to country adventure at CQ property

The McArthur children showing off their horseback tricks to Curtis Stone.

THE MCARTHUR family had some extra guests this week at their Marlborough property - and it wasn't any of the four-legged kind.

As part of their visit to Beef Australia 2018, some celebrity chefs took the time out to have a stay in the country.

When Ainsley and her husband Rob were approached by the committee the chefs, Ainsley said 'she didn't really think about it that much.'

The likes of Curtis Stone, Dominique Rizzo, Ben O'Donoghue, Tarek Ibrahim, Chef Afit and Jess Pryles all headed out to 'Mystery Park.'

The groups were ere served up beef brisket bacon, homemade beans, damper and billy tea out by the billabong on the campfire - a true Australian meal.

Iron chef Sakai on horseback.. Ainsley McArthur

"We said we feel like we are on My Kitchen Rules or Masterchef,” Ainsley said.

"And they all said they are just glad someone else is cooking for them.

"They all commented they loved the beans, they loved the beef brisket bacon.

"Making the damper there was a bit of high pressure.”

Ainsley said talking and being around the celebrity chefs was just like they were 'normal people.'

"The kids didn't even realise who they were,” she said.

"The older ones had a bit of an idea.”

It was a chance for the chefs to take some time out, to wind down and 'just be.'

Ainsley, Rob and Hamish McArthur with Matt Golinski. Ainsley McArthur

"When they come to Beef, there are so many events they are just constantly working and they go back to their hotel room,” Ainsley said.

"I think they relished the opportunity just to relax.”

It was a chance to 'get a feel and an experience.'

"There was 1,000 breeders in a paddock nearby and we explained some of our processes as we drove by but they dint innately want to know our production system,” Ainsley said.

"They are masters of their trade and we are masters of our trade.

"So they just wanted to experience but didn't want to know all the technical details.”

The crew had a four-legged audience for the breakfast.

"The kids put a little mob together and mustered them into the cool so the cattle had breakfast with us,” Ainsley said.

"The kids jumped up on their horses because they do that everyday anyway when they are playing around.

"The chefs just loved that.

A film crew travelled with the celebrity chefs to Mystery Park. Ainsley McArthur

The Iron Chef even had a go on the horse himself.

"And he commented that we dressed the kids in cowboy costumes,” Ainsley said.

"He said I love their outfits.

"They were actually in their unironied, creased, stained work shirts that they wear every single day.

"That is how far apart our lives were but it was really nice to connect.”

With worlds apart, especially with the international guests, it was surprising the similarities of life.

"You can still connect around the same values of family, food.”

There was bit of horse-powered fun too.

"Ben O'Donoghue offered $10 to see who could canter down to the corner of the paddock and back,” Ainsley said.

"I am just there as a mother going 'oh my god' and all the kids raced it.

"And he forked out $10 for the winner.

Group shot with the celebrity chefs. Ainsley McArthur

Heading back into Rocky for Beef Australia, Ainsley and Rob's five children had an effect on the chefs as they were invited to help in the celebrity chef kitchen for Thursday night's dinner service.

"The kids helped Jess Pryles prepare smoked tri tip, a secondary cut,” Ainsley said.

"She coated in a crusty charcoal, rolled it in that and the kids all rolled the meat.

"She had them all aproned and gloved up.

"They carried it out to the smoker for her.

"She was teaching them how to cook, they were in there for three hours.”

Across social media, the special guests wrote thank you updates to the McArthur family for their hospitality, a touching feeling for Ainsley.

"It was really to read this feedback because it shows how much it meant to them,” she said.

WHAT THEY SAID ON FACEBOOK:

Curtis Stone: I've had such a great time back in Oz celebrating Australian Beef. The Greatest. at the Beef Australia expo in Rocky! The quality and flavour of Aussie Beef is world-class. Whether it's for Bolognese or a juicy steak sandwich, it truly is the Greatest Meat on Earth.

Ben O'Donoghue: They wouldn't give Curtis Stone a horse! I doubt he could do this (shared with picture of children standing on horse's back)

Jess Pryles: On my way to check out a cattle station near St Lawrence, Qld. Beautiful country! #beefaustralia2018

Flew to a beautiful cattle property this morning and enjoyed a damn fine breakfast out in the paddock- locally cured and smoked beef bacon, damper and traditional Billy tea. #straya #beefaus2018

Dominique Rizzo: Thank you so much to Ainsley and Rob for having us at their property for a true country breakfast..billy tea, damper and wonderful country hospitality. It made my day.

Ikuei Arakane: Thank you Ainsley family!!!

Chef Afit: Had a really really great time, thank you so much for having us!

Ben O'Donoghue: Had such a great relaxing time with your family!! A breath of fresh air!! Thank you!!