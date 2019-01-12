Celebrate Australia Day with free events across the region

Oi Oi Oi: Charlie Shuttleton and Wayne Klerkx with their dog Dakota getting their Aussie on.

Oi Oi Oi: Charlie Shuttleton and Wayne Klerkx with their dog Dakota getting their Aussie on. Chris Ison ROK260116cbeach14

AUSTRALIA Day is set to be held this year with several free community events throughout the region.

Rockhampton's premier Australia Day event, Great Australian Bites, will be held at the revitalised Kershaw Gardens, which officially opened to the public on August11, 2018.

Mayor Margaret Strelow has promised residents a day filled with food, fun, live music, and a special appearance from Dominique Rizzo, the 2019 Australia Day Ambassador for Rockhampton.

"The Great Australian Bites event is set to be a fantastic afternoon,” Mayor Strelow said.

"There will be local restaurant pop-up stalls serving bite-sized tasting plates and live entertainment by local musicians, not to mention fun family activities like the tug of war and visits from Rocky Instincts and the animals from Cooberrie Park.

"There will even be prizes for the best Aussie icon fancy dress, so start thinking about your options now.

"We will also be announcing the winners of our Australia Day Awards, including our Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year.

"I am especially looking forward to the event being in Kershaw Gardens. Our residents were so patient while we worked hard to get it back to its former glory, and I am delighted that we can now host events like this in the best play space in Queensland.”

Gracemere has planned to celebrate Australia Day with a special thank you to the firefighters.

Cr Strelow said there would be an opportunity for Gracemere residents to add a personal touch to the local Rural Fire Service's new marquee.

"Those bushfires were one of the greatest threats we have ever faced,” Mayor Strelow said.

"I cannot thank firefighters enough for working around the clock to control those fires, and ultimately saving our community from catastrophe.

"As a small token of our appreciation we will be giving the Gracemere Rural Fire Service a new marquee, and we would love residents to add their messages of support and thanks.”

The marquee and writing materials will be available at the event, along with a sausage sizzle and a horn-blowing competition.

Mayor Strelow said residents would be able to spend Australia Day enjoying the numerous free events across the region.

Celebrate Australia Day Your way

Gracemere Event: 8-11am at Cedric Archer Park. Entry is free.

Mt Morgan Event: 9am-1pm at the Big Dam. Entry is free.

Bouldercombe Event: 4pm at the Bouldercombe Recreation Complex. Entry is free.

Great Australian Bites: 3pm-8pm at Kershaw Gardens. Entry is free.

Heritage Village Markets: Sunday, January27, from 8am-1.30pm. Entry is $2, under-14s free.