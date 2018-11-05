Celebrate Melbourne Cup in style at Rocky Sports Club

CUP READY: Rocky Sports Club staff, sous chef Alisha Weber, marketing and promotions manager Sam McGahan, general manager Jack Hughes and head chef Andrew Watts with some food and drinks that will be handed out today for Melbourne Cup festivities.

CUP READY: Rocky Sports Club staff, sous chef Alisha Weber, marketing and promotions manager Sam McGahan, general manager Jack Hughes and head chef Andrew Watts with some food and drinks that will be handed out today for Melbourne Cup festivities. Vanessa Jarrett

LADIES, grab your most fabulous fascinator and men grab your best and loudest shirt - Melbourne Cup is here.

While it's not Flemington, the Rocky Sports Club is going all out for the race that stops the nation.

Promotions and marketing manager Sam McGahan said with the club only being open for six months, Melbourne Cups was a key event on the sporting calendar.

A "Canapes and Manapes” event is being put on at the club, with "a little bit for the ladies and something for the men”.

Guests will also get to indulge in a three-course meal with fancy food.

Entrees will include pasta bowls and barbecue baby back ribs to a main meal with six choices including pork belly skewers or duck spring rolls.

To top it off, there will be a trio of cheesecakes, mini tarts, and a cheese plate.

MELBOURNE CUP:

Rocky Sports Club, 1 Lion Creek Rd, Wandal

Sports betting bar open from 8am

First race at 9.50am

Melbourne Cup race at 2pm

"We weren't expecting huge numbers for the first year, everyone has their own tradition for Melbourne Cup,” Ms McGahan said.

"What we are focusing on is great personalised service and really good-tasting food.”

Community contributor for Racing Queensland, Kobie O'Brien, works for the club and does a weekly top tip in the sports betting bar.

He will be MCing the event.

"Racing in Rockhampton has been growing and growing so much in the last couple of years so it's good to be able to break into that area,” Ms McGahan said.