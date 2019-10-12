Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dorothy Roache is a full-time carer for her husband Roger.
Dorothy Roache is a full-time carer for her husband Roger.
News

Celebrate our carers with jazz

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
12th Oct 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LET’S get jazzed up to celebrate National Carers Week.

Events will be held across the region from October 13 to 19 to recognise the millions of unpaid carers across Australia.

Carers Queensland’s Central Queensland team will celebrate this year with a series of jazzy luncheons.

Yeppoon’s luncheon will be held on Tuesday at Yogolicious from 11am.

The following day, a Rockhampton luncheon will be hosted at Frenchville Sports Club from 11am before Gladstone’s turn on Friday at Yaralla Sports Club from 11am.

Regional team leader Leigh O’Neil said it was a good opportunity to raise awareness to all Australians about the diversity of carers in our societies.

“One in every eight Australians is a carer,” Ms O’Neil said.

“Chances are, you personally are a carer, need a carer, or know a carer.

“Carers make an enormous contribution to our communities and our national economy.”

For more information on National Carers Week, or if you would like to get involved visit www.carersweek.com.au or contact 07 4994 1644.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Dinner and a chat: Mum’s selfless gesture for delinquents

    premium_icon Dinner and a chat: Mum’s selfless gesture for delinquents

    Parenting When Yeppoon mum Kylie-Anne Kyle saw a group of misbehaving youths mouthing off to locals at Coles on Tuesday night, she did something extraordinary.

    Band of storms dumps heavy rain on Capricornia

    premium_icon Band of storms dumps heavy rain on Capricornia

    News More rain is forecast across Central Queensland tomorrow

    Councillor goes in to bat for developer in lengthy saga

    premium_icon Councillor goes in to bat for developer in lengthy saga

    News A LIVINGSTONE Shire councillor has gone into bat for a Yeppoon couple caught up in...