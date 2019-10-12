Celebrate our carers with jazz

Dorothy Roache is a full-time carer for her husband Roger.

LET’S get jazzed up to celebrate National Carers Week.

Events will be held across the region from October 13 to 19 to recognise the millions of unpaid carers across Australia.

Carers Queensland’s Central Queensland team will celebrate this year with a series of jazzy luncheons.

Yeppoon’s luncheon will be held on Tuesday at Yogolicious from 11am.

The following day, a Rockhampton luncheon will be hosted at Frenchville Sports Club from 11am before Gladstone’s turn on Friday at Yaralla Sports Club from 11am.

Regional team leader Leigh O’Neil said it was a good opportunity to raise awareness to all Australians about the diversity of carers in our societies.

“One in every eight Australians is a carer,” Ms O’Neil said.

“Chances are, you personally are a carer, need a carer, or know a carer.

“Carers make an enormous contribution to our communities and our national economy.”

For more information on National Carers Week, or if you would like to get involved visit www.carersweek.com.au or contact 07 4994 1644.