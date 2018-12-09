Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A number of Christmas Carols events are on show this week.
A number of Christmas Carols events are on show this week. artisteer
News

Celebrate the festive spirit with carols in CQ

Aden Stokes
by
9th Dec 2018 5:15 PM

Mayor's Carols by Candlelight

ENJOY your favourite Christmas songs and a visit from Santa at the Mayor's Carols by Candlelight spectacular. There are two concerts to enjoy, an indoors event at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday, December 12, and the outdoor spectacular at the Rockhampton Music Bowl on Saturday, December 15. The Pilbeam event commences at 7pm with tickets on sale at seeitlive.com.au for $12 adults and $8 concessions. Gates open for the Music Bowl event at 5pm with the concert set to kick-off at 7pm. Entry is by donation to this year's charity, Legacy CQ.

Calvary Church Carols Spectacular

CALVARY Church is proud to present Carols Spectacular this Friday night. From 4.30pm Friday, December 14, there will be a free carnival at Beaman Park, Yeppoon, with petting zoo, face painting, market stalls, hot dogs for sale and much more. The Carols Spectacular will kick-off at 6.30pm at the Yeppoon Town Hall and promises to be an incredible free show with all your favourite carols and a visit from Santa.

Carols by the Beach

Carols by the Beach is being held Friday, December 14, on Yeppoon Beachfront and features an evening of family fun, carols and Christmas variety entertainment. Kicking-off at 5pm, the night is a jam-packed community showcase of Christmas entertainment and carols featuring entertainers, bands, singing groups, community choirs and dancers. Santa will be arriving around 8.10pm before being sent on his merry way with a spectacular fireworks display at 8.15pm.

christmas carols community events rockhampton yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NITE LIFE: Christmas parties in full swing at the clubs

    NITE LIFE: Christmas parties in full swing at the clubs

    Entertainment Photos taken at the Heritage Hotel, Zodiac Nightclub and Ginger Mule

    Gracemere defeats Rocky in round eight of Cap Challenge

    premium_icon Gracemere defeats Rocky in round eight of Cap Challenge

    Cricket WET weather and a slow season contribute to Brothers losing match

    Man frees himself from car after rollover on highway

    Man frees himself from car after rollover on highway

    News He was initially trapped in the vehicle

    Chance Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen could impact Rocky

    Chance Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen could impact Rocky

    Weather Wet weather tipped to continue throughout the week

    Local Partners