Celebrate the festive spirit with carols in CQ

Mayor's Carols by Candlelight

ENJOY your favourite Christmas songs and a visit from Santa at the Mayor's Carols by Candlelight spectacular. There are two concerts to enjoy, an indoors event at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday, December 12, and the outdoor spectacular at the Rockhampton Music Bowl on Saturday, December 15. The Pilbeam event commences at 7pm with tickets on sale at seeitlive.com.au for $12 adults and $8 concessions. Gates open for the Music Bowl event at 5pm with the concert set to kick-off at 7pm. Entry is by donation to this year's charity, Legacy CQ.

Calvary Church Carols Spectacular

CALVARY Church is proud to present Carols Spectacular this Friday night. From 4.30pm Friday, December 14, there will be a free carnival at Beaman Park, Yeppoon, with petting zoo, face painting, market stalls, hot dogs for sale and much more. The Carols Spectacular will kick-off at 6.30pm at the Yeppoon Town Hall and promises to be an incredible free show with all your favourite carols and a visit from Santa.

Carols by the Beach

Carols by the Beach is being held Friday, December 14, on Yeppoon Beachfront and features an evening of family fun, carols and Christmas variety entertainment. Kicking-off at 5pm, the night is a jam-packed community showcase of Christmas entertainment and carols featuring entertainers, bands, singing groups, community choirs and dancers. Santa will be arriving around 8.10pm before being sent on his merry way with a spectacular fireworks display at 8.15pm.