Celebrate the gift of sound this month

A BIG blue bus is touring Central Queensland to encourage you to get your hearing checked this month.

Stopping in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gracemere and Mount Morgan, Hearing Australia’s national ambassador, country music star Troy Cassar-Daley, has officially launched the 2020 Celebrate Sound Bus tour to help encourage people to get their hearing checked.

Mr Cassar-Daley was proud to show his support for the worthy cause.

“Music and hearing go hand-in-hand, that’s why I’m so committed to raising awareness around hearing health and showing people how easy it is to care for their hearing and celebrate the sounds they love,” he said.

“I get my hearing checked every year by the team at Hearing Australia and I urge everyone to do the same.”

A hearing check is a quick and easy way to help identify if your hearing might not be as sharp as it used to be.

This check-up should be made a part of your regular round of health appointments.

The custom-equipped buses can operate in remote and harsh locations.

Not everyone who is experiencing problems hearing may need a hearing aid.

Sometimes people might just need support listening to television at normal volumes, hearing at noisy social events, or hearing their friends and family on the telephone.

The team offer free hearing checks on their latest tour across the region.

Hearing Australia’s Principal Audiologist for Adults, Emma Scanlan, said healthy hearing could play a large role in your life.

“Our buses travel around the country, not only visiting busy city centres, but also smaller regional towns where it might be difficult for people to get their hearing checked,” she said.

No appointment is necessary, so if you’re over 18 years old, don't delay to make a difference to your hearing.