Soccer

Celebrate the World Cup with 8-page liftout

13th Jun 2018 4:05 PM

THE World Cup in Russia is about to kick off and you will be on to a winner with News Regional Media's eight-page liftout.

Read former Socceroo Craig Moore's thoughts on Australia's chances of making it through the group stages against France, Denmark and Peru.

Another ex-international, Archie Thompson, looks forward to watching the next rising star of the world game in his exclusive column.

For those who like a flutter, there is an office sweepstake kit, while you can check out the latest Ladbroke odds on who will win the World Cup and much more besides.

The liftout also includes pen pictures of all the Socceroos squad plus the lowdown on each of the Australia's Group G opponents and six stars to watch out for in Russia plus the all-important match plan, so you can see when to watch the Aussies in action and all the other games. 

