Celebrate World Turtle day next week in unique CQ ecosystem

Flatback turtles only occur in Australian waters and nest along Fitzroy Region's coastlines... Wednesday 23 May is declared as World Turtle Day.

Flatback turtles only occur in Australian waters and nest along Fitzroy Region's coastlines... Wednesday 23 May is declared as World Turtle Day. Contributed

NEXT Tuesday, May 22, marks the 25th year of action for biodiversity. For many of us the day will pass just like any other; we'll unlikely give biodiversity a single thought. But here's the thing... we rely on biodiversity every minute of our life.

How you wonder? Well, biodiversity supports the ecosystem services that help keep us alive and our planet liveable.

It takes a lot of work to keep our soils productive, our air and water clean, and our weather comfortable.

Most of this work is done by plants and animals that interact together in what we call ecosystems.

They're so good at keeping things working, we've only recently started to discover and understand just how they do it.

While discussions about ecosystems started in the late 19th century, the concept of biodiversity was first formally discussed by scientists in the 1980s.

And as things stop producing or working properly, we're realising just how much there is we don't yet know.

That is why governments, businesses and landholders are now working hard to research and protect plants, animals, and the habitats they live in.

If we don't know where they live, what they need to survive and what ecosystem services they support, we can't look after them and we can't know what will happen if they disappear.

So what exactly is this thing called biodiversity?

It's the variety of all living things (including plants, animals, insects, and microscopic organisms), their genes and the ecosystems they form. In Australia that's an awful lot, particularly when you consider that at last count we have somewhere between 600,000 and 700,000 known species listings.

Many of these are found no-where else in the world - about 84 per cent of plants, 83 per cent of mammals, and 45 per cent of birds in the world occur only in Australia!

Closer to home, we have nine animal and three plant species that are only found in the Fitzroy region - now that's pretty special!

Find out more about biodiversity in the Fitzroy region and what is being done to preserve it at www.fba.org.au