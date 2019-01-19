Celebrating 25 years of the Great Australia Day Beach Party

L-R Mackenzie Leeson, Olivia Leighton and Gabby Cheesman at last year's Great Australia Day Beach Party on Yeppoon Main Beach.

L-R Mackenzie Leeson, Olivia Leighton and Gabby Cheesman at last year's Great Australia Day Beach Party on Yeppoon Main Beach. Liam Fahey

PREPARATIONS are in full swing to celebrate the 25th Great Australia Day Beach party in Yeppoon and organisers are preparing for another huge fun-filled day of community celebrations and family entertainment.

Activities will commence at 7am with the Cap Coast Runners 'Family Fun Run' and will be followed by market stalls, arts and crafts, rides and amusements starting at 8am.

The Main Stage entertain will get under way at 11am with a showcase of local talent from dance and drama schools from the Capricornia Coast.

From midday the main stage entertainment will continue with performances from the Teacher's Incorporated Big Band, Dr Hubble's Amazing Bubble Show, Pocket Love, Big Top Circus performers, UC Puppet Show, Silky Fuzz, Abandin Orbit, Silent Decoy, LA Models, Ozzie Cheer and Dance, Bush Poet Bob Pacey and much more.

The traditional beach games and activities have been a big attraction at the Great Australia Day Beach Party held on Yeppoon's Main Beach since its inception in 1994.

They provide an opportunity for people young and old to actively participate and join in the fun on the day.

This year the afternoon beach fun will get under way from 4pm.

Highlights will include The Morning Bulletin' Bare Bottom Regatta, Mirror Sand Sculpture Competition, Tug-O-War, Three Legged and Sack races, and Egg Tossing Championships.

Over $2,000 in cash and other prizes will be available to be won on the day.

A full programme of activities on the day will be available on the Great Australian Day Beach Party Facebook page or website http://greataustraliadaybeachparty.com.au