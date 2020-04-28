Celebrating 30 years of family business with flowers

Lesley Holland from Tanby Roses in Yeppoon is celebrating 30 years of business in the region.

CELEBRATING 30 years in business at Tanby Roses in Yeppoon this year, Lesley Holland can’t believe how time has flown and the family business has grown and flourished.

What began in 1985 when her parents Jean and Harry Holland decided to take a holiday from Victoria and came to Yeppoon, became a life career and passion for a region they adopted as their own.

When the couple arrived, they found the perfect place to relax staying on Lammermoor Beach and quickly embraced the laid-back lifestyle for a glorious 10 days.

Harry said when the couple arrived home, they told daughter Leslie about the place they had discovered and in August 1988, so taken with the region, they came back as a family and enjoyed another holiday.

“We settled back into our busy life in Victoria until the following year when we received a phone call at to inform us Tanby Roses Florist business was for sale asking if we were interested,” Harry said.

“Jean had just finished a diploma course in floristry after she had been in the industry for about six years, Lesley already had a vast skill set having been a teacher and physiologist, so we decided to give it a go.

“Heavily pregnant at the time with soon to be son Mark, Lesley came back to Yeppoon to have a look at the premises on the corner of James St and Mary St and the decision was made.

“We arrived back in Yeppoon in March 1990 just before Easter, in those days Tanby Roses was also a chocolate shop and we had never seen so many Easter eggs in one place.”

On April 1, 1990 the family officially took the reins on the popular business.

Harry said it was certainly a different way of life for them all, but they enjoyed the challenge.

“We found the people of Yeppoon very easy to get along with and they accepted us newcomers quite readily,” he said.

“That was 30 years ago, we have seen many changes both in the business and in the town.

“In 2003 we moved premises across the road, still on the corner of James and Mary Streets.

“As a business and being given the opportunity to expand and diversify, we became involved in the funeral industry in 1991 as consultants for Finlayson and McKenzie Funerals.

“At first it was just myself, later Jean joined me with the job of caring for families in their time of need.

“In 2015, due to ill health and old age, Lesley became a full-time consultant in my place and for my money, she does a better job than I did.

“We have watched the town grow and shopping centres arrived, many things have changed but now that it is only Lesley and myself, we still adore the place and the florist shop is our life, especially for Lesley who has made many friends here.”

Leslie said the business still offers beautiful bouquets and floral arrangements using all Australian sourced flowers as well as maintaining their long affiliation with Finlayson and McKenzie Funerals as consultants.

“In the beginning mum was the florist, she taught me the trade, I focused on weddings and events and dad did all the bookwork,” Leslie said.

“These days, we do a lot of online business but we love talking to our customers on the phone or in person so we can ensure they get exactly what they want.”

Throughout the COVID-19 restrictions, Tanby Florist continues to operate from 7am daily and are available via phone on 4939 2266.