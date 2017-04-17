Owners of CQ grazier empire stay loyal for a lifetime

BETTER TOGETHER: May and Charlie Randell celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

ON AN occasion not often seen, around 90 guests witnessed history in the making when they attended the recent 70th wedding anniversary celebration of well-known and highly respected Central Highlands graziers May and Charlie Randell.

It is noteworthy that many of the guests who travelled from near and far, also attended May and Charlie's 60th wedding anniversary at the same venue, Rockhampton Leagues Club, a decade ago.

The couple were married in the Carmila Church of England on April 11, 1947 and during the ensuing years went on to establish a successful grazing empire.

Their grazing passion began in 1963 when they won a land ballot of a 28,000-acre portion of land at Mt Stuart near Capella.

Prior to this, the pair had enjoyed a stint in private enterprise at the Koumala Butcher Shop and work in the railway cane farms.

Having both lived through the depression years and World War II, and in latter years experienced the highs and lows of life on the land, it is fair to say their time together has transcended some major events and milestones.

The Randell wedding party at the Carmilla Church of England on April 11, 1947. (L-R) Ron Connolly and June Hill, Charlie and May Randell, Clem Hill and Marg Biddle. Contributed

Early married life was pretty tough for May and Charlie with little or no modern conveniences that are these days taken for granted, to speak off.

With no rural power, basic telephone services, household appliances such as refrigeration and cooking and reliable transport until latter years, starting out from scratch was particularly challenging and life was fairly spartan by today's standards.

May and Charlie, who are now both in their early 90s, prevailed through hard work and determination.

They went on to carve out a successful cattle enterprise for themselves and their family which today consists of three children Charlie, John and Beverly, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The property and other grazing interests at Crinum remain in the family to this day.

The couple retired from the family property in Mt Stuart to Yeppoon some years ago.

In addition to grazing interests, there was also success in the horse racing industry and for Charlie, time served in local government on Broadsound Shire Council.

Both May and Charlie are renowned for their welcoming country hospitality, and May's ability to serve up a wonderful meal at the drop of a hat is known far and wide.

Both recall with fondness the many experiences, successes, tribulations, stories and anecdotes they have amassed over the past 70 years.

Charlie has quite often commented that if he had his time again he would not change a thing.

He draws immense pride in what they have achieved over the years and also how their cattle brand 40E has remained in the Randell family for 137 years, making it one of the oldest in existence. He has held it for the past 70 years after his father and then his grandfather before that.

We congratulate May and Charlie on their 70th anniversary and wish them continued good health in lives well lived.