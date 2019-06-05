Celebrating Cap Coast businesses

SURPRISE HONOUR: Carli Richards was thrilled to take the People's Choice award for Two Sisters Coffee Bar.

SURPRISE HONOUR: Carli Richards was thrilled to take the People's Choice award for Two Sisters Coffee Bar. Trish Bowman

THERE were cheers, tears of joy and fabulous camaraderie at the Capricorn Coast Business Awards 2019, which celebrated the success of Capricorn Coast businesses.

The awards proved to be an outstanding success with Capricorn Coast businesses showing their determination to step up and be the best not just locally, but across the board.

Sponsored by Livingstone Shire Council and the Capricorn Coast Mirror, the Capricorn Coast Business awards celebrated the very best the Capricorn Coast's business world has to offer, with 148 local businesses nominated for the 10 categories.

People's Choice winner Carli Richards from Two Sisters Coffee Bar was overcome with joy at receiving such a coveted award.

Ms Richards said Two Sisters had been operating for the past 12 months at Cooee Bay, and being a relatively new business didn't really expect to be acknowledged by the public just yet for the esteemed award.

"We have strived to offer the best-quality coffee and the best level of service since we opened the doors,” Ms Richards said.

"Being selected for the People's Choice has reiterated to us that we are on the right track and makes us even more determined to continue on the path of ensuring our customers get the best we can offer.”

Morning Bulletin and Cap Coast Mirror media and advertising manager Jens Kraeft said the awards offered an opportunity to acknowledge businesses that were outstanding in their field of business.

"The awards recognised the wonderful achievements of our local business community in delivering both top-end professional products as well as quality customer service,” Mr Kraeft said.

"We celebrated the awards last Thursday evening in connection with Queensland Small Business Week 2019 and it was fabulous to see so many local businesses being recognised for their outstanding efforts.

"More than that, we were thrilled to see all the businesses supporting each other displaying very clearly just how closely Capricorn Coast businesses work together to make our region great.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and most of us would be able to think of at least one small business in our community whose services we couldn't live without.

"We commend all the nominated businesses and the winners who excelled across all categories.”

Mr Kraeft said the 10 category winners were determined by a neutral judging panel prior to being announced on the night.