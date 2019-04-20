Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Grammar School and St Brendan's College have long enjoyed a spirited rivalry on the rugby league field.
Rockhampton Grammar School and St Brendan's College have long enjoyed a spirited rivalry on the rugby league field. Vanessa Jarrett
News

Celebrating CQ schools' great sporting rivalry

Pam McKay
by
20th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S one of the most spirited rivalries in Central Queensland.

St Brendan's College and Rockhampton Grammar School have proven fierce combatants in a variety of sporting codes but most memorably in rugby league.

This was no better demonstrated than in the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools open grand final last year.

More than 2000 spectators packed into Browne Park for the decider - and they were treated to something special.

Grammar scored in the last minute of regular time to send the game into extra time and ran in a try with three minutes on the clock to seal a 30-28 victory and claim back-to-back titles.

Victorious coach Rod Peckett hailed the nailbiting contest one of the greatest schoolboys games he had seen.

The arch-rivals are gearing up to rekindle the rivalry when they meet in Round 4 of the Aaron Payne Cup at St Brendan's on Wednesday, May 15.

The Morning Bulletin plans to turn the spotlight on this decades old rivalry.

We want anyone who has been involved - be it as a player, coach, administrator or spectator - to share their fondest memories of games past.

It might be the come from behind win, the try-saving tackle in the corner, the player who pushed through injury to produce the match-winning play or the remarkable acts of sportsmanship.

We want to share these accounts with our readers. If you have a story to tell, please email it and your photos to tmbsport@capnews.com.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Restocking the Fitzroy to boost barra numbers

    premium_icon Restocking the Fitzroy to boost barra numbers

    News Stock issues have meant fingerlings haven't been restocked in two years

    Great Barrier Reef numbers blitz growth across the state

    premium_icon Great Barrier Reef numbers blitz growth across the state

    News Queensland's latest tourism and visitor figures have been released

    PROPERTY: Church hall space and five bedroom home for sale

    premium_icon PROPERTY: Church hall space and five bedroom home for sale

    Property It could suit a community group, karate gym, dance school, scouts

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    Win a free cruise for you and five friends

    News We'll fly 6 people to Sydney to cruise to New Caledonia and Vanuatu