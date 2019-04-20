Celebrating CQ schools' great sporting rivalry

Rockhampton Grammar School and St Brendan's College have long enjoyed a spirited rivalry on the rugby league field.

IT'S one of the most spirited rivalries in Central Queensland.

St Brendan's College and Rockhampton Grammar School have proven fierce combatants in a variety of sporting codes but most memorably in rugby league.

This was no better demonstrated than in the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools open grand final last year.

More than 2000 spectators packed into Browne Park for the decider - and they were treated to something special.

Grammar scored in the last minute of regular time to send the game into extra time and ran in a try with three minutes on the clock to seal a 30-28 victory and claim back-to-back titles.

Victorious coach Rod Peckett hailed the nailbiting contest one of the greatest schoolboys games he had seen.

The arch-rivals are gearing up to rekindle the rivalry when they meet in Round 4 of the Aaron Payne Cup at St Brendan's on Wednesday, May 15.

The Morning Bulletin plans to turn the spotlight on this decades old rivalry.

We want anyone who has been involved - be it as a player, coach, administrator or spectator - to share their fondest memories of games past.

It might be the come from behind win, the try-saving tackle in the corner, the player who pushed through injury to produce the match-winning play or the remarkable acts of sportsmanship.

We want to share these accounts with our readers. If you have a story to tell, please email it and your photos to tmbsport@capnews.com.au