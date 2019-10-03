Celebrating sisters 18th leads to a day in court

POOR organisation turned a night out on the town to a day in court for a young man.

Kye Damon Scott Platz pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Friday, September 20, to two counts of contravening a banning order.

The court heard Platz was placed on a nine-month banning order on December 12, 2018. The banning order expired September 12, 2019.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Platz tried to enter Zodiac Nightclub at 2.14am on August 25 but was told he was banned.

Mr Studdert said Platz then tried to enter Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar nine minutes later and was once again told he was banned and was asked to leave.

When he later spoke with police he told them he was celebrating his sisters 18th birthday and thought the banning order had expired.

He was fined $300.