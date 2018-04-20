Celebrating six months of business with beefy award

CELEBRATING six months since opening yesterday, the staff of Pie Alleys Blue got an even better gift than they could have imagined.

The Yeppoon cafe took away three firsts and one highly commended from Beef Australia's Central Queensland Food Excellence Awards.

In the best beef dish, chef Marcus Giles entered a slow cooked beef brisket pie.

"It sort of incorporates Pie Alley Blues being in the alleyway, it used to be a an old bakery,” Marcus said.

For the best steak dish, and old steak dish of Marcus's and a rocket salad was the winner.

"It started out using a eye fillet, which is a secondary cut, a internal flank flank fillet off a Wagyu, served with a saute potato, truffle and lemon butter, very fresh, very light, there is a lot of different flavours that come through, the peppery of the rocket, the parmesan cheese all brings it together with the nice beef,” he said.

Pie Alley Blues best low and slow beef dish smoked beef short ribs. Allan Reinikka ROK200418abeefawa

The low and slow item was a serving of beef ribs with a classic old bourbon barbecue glaze.

"Once you rub it down with special spices and other crusts, slow roast for it as long as you possible can, mix it with a nice salad,” Marcus said, "That beef and bourbon, it's a classic marriage, you can't go wrong.”

In the highly commended away, a 'very simple, very flavoursome' burger was entered.

"A smoky chilli beef burger patty, with a bit of cheese, a bit of ranch dressing and pickles,” Marcus said.

"You don't need all the fancy hoo-has that go with it, as long as the texture of your beef patty is right, your bun is right, everything else balances out.”

Beef Awards Cafes/ Takeaways: Pie Alley Blues won best steak, best low and slow beef dish, best beef signature dish and highly commended beef pie/burger. Allan Reinikka ROK200418abeefawa

Pie Alley Blues channels an American theme.

"With the red brick alley, the live music, Sunday afternoon sessions, it all ties in and Marcus has done an amazing job as a chef with us,” owner Greg Knaggs said.

During Beef Australia next month, Pie Alley Blues is hosting a dinner with Dan Brown of Brown Brothers wines.

"With Marcus, they are matching the wines with our award-winning food, it's going to be special.” Greg said.

Tickets will be released for the event in the coming days.

"We have already got people keen and waiting for it,” Greg said.

Along with this, there will be live music every night for the duration of the event.

"We're really looking forward to it, it's a great event for Rocky and Yeppoon as well,” Greg said.