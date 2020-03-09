Menu
Celebrating women: Female artists come together in the name of art

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
With an all-female collective of artists in GALA Gallery’s currently exhibiting group show ‘Botanics’, Gallery Director, Tracey Siddins, thought it only fitting that she host a Women’s Breakfast as part of QLD Women’s Week.

“It’s going to be quite a topical event with not only celebrating the diversity of women and women in art, but also women coming together to talk about real, important issues such as what we have going on at the moment with the state of our environment,” Tracey says.

The event will feature an artist panel with three of GALA’s currently-exhibiting artists, Erin Dunne, Emma Ward and Veronika Zeil, for an in-depth conversation over breakfast.

“Tickets are nearly sold out once again for this event which is really exciting,” says Tracey. “I think with the diversity of the beautiful women in this panel, we’ll have some really interesting conversation and insight.

“We’re exhibiting until March 26 so if people have missed out on our opening events and the breakfast, they’ll still be able to get an insight into what we have going on here. It’s a really beautiful show.”

To purchase the final tickets to the women’s week breakfast or for more information on upcoming exhibitions and artwork sales, please visit GALA Gallery’s website at www.galagallery.com.au

