CELEBRATION: Yeppoon marches to celebrate NAIDOC Week

BIG TURNOUT: More than 120 people march in Yeppoon to celebrate the launch of NAIDOC Week. Trish Bowman

CELEBRATIONS for NAIDOC Week began with a huge turnout for the march in Yeppoon yesterday and they will continue with activities and events planned across the shire to acknowledge the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Livingstone Shire Council joined the Capricorn Coast Indigenous Mob Inc and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry to launch Livingstone Shire's National 2019 NAIDOC Week.

This year's theme is Voice. Treaty. Truth.

Kanuna dancers at the NAIDOC celebration launch. Trish Bowman

2019 is also being celebrated as the United Nations International Year of Indigenous Languages.

These languages have passed down lore, culture and knowledge for thousands of years.

Darumbal elder Aunty Sally Vea Vea said NAIDOC Week is celebrated not only in indigenous communities, but by Australians from all walks of life.

"This week is a great opportunity for our entire community to come together and participate in a range of activities while supporting our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community,” Aunty Sally said.

"CCIM would like to thank all of the businesses and organisations that have provided great support in making our upcoming events possible and most of all we thank everyone who has come out to celebrate with us.”

Capricorn Coast Indigenous Mob secretary Gabriella Wallace said it had been functioning in the region for many years, becoming an official not-for-profit corporation at the beginning of 2018, and becoming Capricorn Coast Mob Indigenous Corporation.

"Our aim is to promote and empower indigenous culture on the Cap Coast, mainly through hosting amazing, free NAIDOC Week events,” Gabriella said.

"We are only able to do this successfully each year with the kindness of local community members and businesses.

"The Sea Country Cruise is shaping up to be amazing, with Woppaburra elder Uncle Bob Muir and his son Robert coming along to share knowledge.

"We have also already hosted two children's photo shoots, one at Gawula and one at Kemp Beach, giving the kids an opportunity to get painted up and spend time on our beautiful Darumbal Country.”

On the Capricorn Coast, the traditional owners are the Darumbal people and the Woppaburra people who inhabited Great Keppel and North Keppel islands.