Celebrations on hold as Rocky store reopens

GOOD NEWS: Our Shop owner Debra Farquhar is reopening after closing due to COVID-19.

GOOD NEWS: Our Shop owner Debra Farquhar is reopening after closing due to COVID-19.

THE FIRST anniversary of Our Shop in Rockhampton this weekend was supposed to be an event to remember for owner Debra Farquhar.

While celebrations have for now been postponed due to COVID-19 public health orders, Mrs Farquhar now has something else to smile about.

Following Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s announcement that some restrictions would ease this weekend, Mrs Farquhar decided this week it was time for her store to make its return.

Her return comes after the business closed temporarily for the second time – the first due to relocation – following orders for all non-essential businesses to close amid the global pandemic.

“It’s been tricky, the second time we were open for a month but then had to close down to flatten the curve and do the right thing by our community,” she said.

“There were certainly some challenges. We’ve still got rent to pay; the expenses don’t stop.

“It’s a hard decision whether to stay open or close completely, I chose to come back and follow the guidelines.”

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Store Debra Farquhar is happy to be back back supporting local artists.

The former cattle property owner has enjoyed the Central Queensland arts scene since her move to Rockhampton nearly 11 years ago, she said, adding the store was her way of helping local artists commission their pieces.

“A lot of our products come from the Central Queensland region, a lot of them are also from the Rockhampton area. We love to support handmade products form the local area,” she said.

She hopes residents will visit the store in support of the more than 60 local artists of jewellery, leather and artwork the store stocks as they feel the economic impacts of market and festival closures.

“To be open again is a huge relief, it’s going to allow everyone to feel a bit more comfortable about being able to come out and support local retail businesses in person,” she said.

As for when those first-year anniversary celebrations will take place, Ms Farquhar said the State Government would have the final say.

“We might save it until after all the restrictions are relaxed, then we’ll look at having a soiree in our store with champagne and nibbles much like we did for our store opening.”

Our Shop is located at 104 William Street.