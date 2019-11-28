Celebrations to showcase our Fitzroy River barrage

A 50TH ANNIVERSARY celebration is in the planning for the Rockhampton Fitzroy River barrage.

July 2020 marks the birthday of the important piece of infrastructure and Rockhampton Regional Council’s Fitzroy River Water (FRW) team would like to showcase it to the community so “they understand its value and importance to the community”.

Construction work on The Fitzroy River Barrage.Photo Contributed

The date is yet to be confirmed for a July weekend however councillors weren’t able to commit yet as it will be a new council by then.

It was also noted in the FRW monthly report contractors will soon be completing “some core-drilling through parts of the concrete monolith structure and foundations to check the condition of the structure and its rock foundation”.

Barrage construction photos by Alan Titman.Photo Contributed

The work is being done in order for FRW to continue to monitor the condition of the concrete

structure but also to ensure that the strength of the foundation is well understood before the storage level is potentially increased as part of the Barrage Gate Height Raising project currently being developed for approval.

Barrage construction photos by Alan Titman.Photo Contributed

It Is proposed the barrage be raised by 50cm, allowing for an extra 10,000ML of water to be stored above the current operating level.