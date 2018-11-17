Celebrities lose their homes in California fires

The spotlight was shining on Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons this week as the biggest fires in California's history blazed across the US state.

In the elite coastal enclave of Malibu, even the most famous of residents were forced to evacuate their homes, many of which have been lost.

Actors, directors, reality stars, models and singers took to social media to update the world on the disaster that claimed thousands of homes and dozens of lives.

Among those to lose their properties have been actor Gerard Butler and singers Miley Cyrus, Neil Young and Robin Thicke.

PS, I Love You star Butler posted a photo to Twitter after returning to his home, now reduced to charred remains. Like many he thanked firefighters and volunteers for their efforts in trying to save his home.

"Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating," he wrote.

"Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD."

Blurred Lines singer Thicke used social media to let everyone know he and his family were safe and to thank firefighters.

"April, Julian, Mia and I would like to thank the courageous firefighters and volunteers," he posted on Instagram.

"As we drove to safety, they risked their lives trying to save our home. We are safe and surrounded by friends and family. Count your blessings!"

And singer Miley Cyrus, engaged to Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth, lamented the loss of her home but was thankful she and her loved ones were safe.

Photos also show Liam and his brother Luke smeared in soot from their efforts helping out in the crisis.

"Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community," Cyrus wrote.

"I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."

Our home before and after the devastating #WoolsleyFire.



Many others posted about the fear their home was in the fire's devastating path. Lady Gaga shared: "I'm sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You."

Kim Kardashian wrote: "I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment … I just pray the winds are in our favour. Fire fighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe!"

Actor Alyssa Milano posted of her concern for her animals and children, saying "Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but … everything with a heartbeat is safe".

Others whose homes were not in the line of fire shared their sadness at the devastation to their community with many lamenting the loss of homes, lives and the effect on pets and animals in the area.

Model Bella Hadid was away from LA during the fires but used Instagram to express her sadness.

"I can't even imagine how you all are feeling back home having to evacuate … I'm so sorry that you have to watch this happen right in front of you."