Celebrity babies who arrived in 2020

From Jesinta and Buddy Franklin to Jasmine and Karl Stefanovic, here is a look back at celebrity baby arrivals in 2020.

KARL STEFANOVIC

TV personality, Karl Stefanovic, welcomed the birth of his first child with shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough.

The couple named their baby girl Harper May and she weighed in at 2.9kg.

"Harper and Jasmine are doing well and dad had a great night's sleep. I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect," Stefanovic said on the Today show.

He is also a dad to three other children from a previous marriage.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough with daughter Harper May.

MICHAEL 'WIPPA' WIPFLI

Nova radio host Michael "Wippa" Wipfli, 41, and his wife Lisa, 38, announced the birth of their first child in March.

"Welcome into this crazy world Francesca Vera Alice Wipfli. You complete our family and in the one day you've been on this planet you've brought more love and joy to our hearts than I thought possible," Lisa wrote.

The couple also share two sons, Teddy and Jack.

Michael and Lisa Wipfli with their three kids Teddy, Jack and Francesca Source - https://www.instagram.com/p/CHSFEQgMreP/?igshid=8m2sfcwsam2

LARA WORTHINGTON

The couple surprised fans when they stepped out with their newborn son near their home in Los Angeles back in June, after secretly welcoming the bub.

"Yes, I'm pregnant! I'm having a boy early next year," she said in 2019. "It's my third boy and we're all very excited and very happy."

They already share two older boys, Rocket, five, and Racer, three.

Though she was once a fixture on the party scene, Lara, 33, has grown more private over the years, occasionally offering rare glimpses into her quiet life with Avatar star Sam, 44, on social media.

Lara and Sam Worthington pictured together., , Picture: Instagram.

NICOLE TRUNFIO

Worthington's model pal Nicole Trunfio also had an exciting start to the year after welcoming her third child with blues musician Gary Clark Jr.

Texas-based Trunfio, 34, gave birth to a baby girl named Ella Wolf in February.

"ELLA WOLF so in love with you 02.21.2020 8.1lbs of yummy. Welcome to this world my baby girl your mummy and daddy and brother and sister love you so so so so much already. You are MAGIC. Thank you @garyclarkjr for this gift 💝 #luckynumber3," she wrote on Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot in a Coachella-style wedding four years ago, also share a five-year-old son Zion and two-year-old daughter Gia.

JESINTA FRANKLIN

Model Jesinta Franklin and her AFL star husband Buddy welcomed the birth of their baby girl Tallulah Franklin in February.

"Jesinta and Lance are thrilled to announce the arrival of their beautiful baby daughter Tallulah Franklin," a spokeswoman said. "They are both absolutely besotted with her."

SONNY BILL WILLIAMS

That same month, former All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams, 35, also welcomed a baby.

The kiwi star and his wife Alana, who share three other children, named their son Essa.

"Alhamdulillah [praise God] Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah," Williams wrote on Instagram. "Baby & mum are healthy and well. The stress levels aren't as high 4th time around, but the love we have for this child is the same."

Fellow rugby star Tom Burgess, 28, and his model fiancée Tahlia Giumelli, 29, also expanded their brood.

The couple welcomed the birth of their daughter Elodie in November.

"Our little girl, she decided to surprise us and greet us early at 36 weeks," Giumelli wrote. "Born in a super speedy 5 hours at a healthy 3.5 kgs ... big for a premmie #burgessbaby."

The eastern suburbs pair also share a one-year-old daughter Sophie.

Ex NRL and rugby player Sonny Bill Williams clutches his newborn son Essa. Source - https://www.instagram.com/p/B8hsRdBhg4R/?igshid=1hx6m16b3yf34

TIM ROBARDS AND ANNA HEINRICH

Former Bachelor star Tim Robards, 38, and Anna Heinrich, 34, became parents this year, following the birth of their first child.

"Introducing the newest addition to our family ELLE ROBARDS #purelove," Heinrich wrote.

Robards added: "I've fallen in love twice all over again with these two!!! I just LOVE LOVE LOVE our little Elle Robards. How bloody amazing!!!! I never knew my wife was a superhero ... What a woman!!"

Tim Robards and wife Anna Heinrich announce the birth of baby Elle. mrtimrobards, I've fallen in love twice all over again with these two!!! I just LOVE LOVE LOVE our little Elle Robards , How bloody amazing!!!! I never knew my wife was a superhero... What a woman

Tim Robards and wife Anna Heinrich

JULES ROBINSON

It was also a joyous time for another reality TV couple - Jules Robinson, 37, and former cricket player Cameron Merchant, 36.

The Married at First Sight stars welcomed the birth of their son, Oliver.

"#loveatfirstsight I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant," Robinson wrote.

"Our little man has arrived ❤️ #surprise #itsaboy healthy and beautiful and my heart is full. We are home now and enjoying the love bubble and getting to know our lil man Ollie who has the world ahead of him.

Jules Robinson holds her baby boy Oliver Chase Merchant, , From source:, https://www.instagram.com/p/CG17Msmgglh/,

EMMA FREEDMAN

Fox League presenter Emma Freedman, 31, and her financier husband, Charlie Rundle, were overjoyed after the birth of their second child, Edie Lucinda Rundle, in October.

"Edie Lucinda Rundle 13 October 2020. 3.4kg of love and chubby cheeks. Welcome to the world baby girl. Will and Utah keen to meet their little sister soon," Freedman wrote.

Emma Freedman cradles her newborn daughter Edie Lucinda Rundle From source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CIr6BrnAu54/

