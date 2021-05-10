Celebrity chef cooks finest Aussie steak at Beef

Celebrity chef Ben Willis showed Beefgoers how to elegantly cook Australia’s most prestigious cut of steak - wagyu tenderloin.

The owner of Canberra restaurant Aubergine showed the audience how to make this dish with Jack’s Creek beef, after being invited to the Rockhampton event as an Australian Capital Territory representative.

“I’ve tried to do a pretty simple thing for people to cook at home,” he said.

Mr Willis used celeriac, a little-used root vegetable with a mild celery flavour to it.

“It’s a hard vegetable so a lot of people think you have to roast it or cook it, but thinly cut it raw, it’s a really delicate salad,” Mr Willis said.

The dish included a remoulade made with mayonnaise, mustard, parsley and lemon juice.

There was also a salsa verde made of capers, anchovies, mustard, chopped parsley and mint.

“The anchovy flavour of beef is something that I quite like,” he said.

Mr Willis made a minute steak out of tenderloins so it could get a crisp crust and easy to digest.

“It is delicate so, just looking after it and making sure - that’s where the thin cook comes in,” he said.”

And the result was a nice rare steak with a mild crust on the outside.

Mr Willis’ restaurant Aubergine is the only one in Canberra with a two hat rating from the Good Food Guide, and the restaurant has held them for 10 years.

Only six Australian restaurants scored three hats in 2020.

He catered for lunch and dinner with 200 people each on Wednesday, May 5, and said Beef Australia 2021 had given him the opportunity to really learn from other celebrity chefs and talk to Jacks Creek about their product.