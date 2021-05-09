Celebrity chef kitchen a huge hit at Beef 2021

Hundreds of steaks, beef cheeks and any other cuts of beef were cooked in the celebrity chef kitchen over the week at Beef Australia.

The pop-up venue located in the centre ring served more than 1000 meals with 200 meals each for lunch and dinner.

Beef Australia executive chef Shane Bailey said it was an amazing week with 11 of the best chefs in Australia.

The chefs included Adrian Richardson, Analiese Gregory, Ben Willis, Dominique Rizzo, Duncan Welmegoed, ‘Fast Ed’ Halmagyi, Gareth Collins, Martin Bouchier, Scott Pickett, Tony Howell, Alison Meagher aka Butcher Girl and Shane Bailey.

“Our restaurant in the centre ring was a world class restaurant with world class facilities out the back,” he said.

A highlight had been the dignitaries who came to visit.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles came for a tour and even worked on the pass.

“We had Mr Scott Morrison come, do a little preparation, talk to the chefs, talked to the butchers, even showed us how to cook a steak,” Mr Bailey.

They have also been able to chat to the producers on the ground.

“For us chefs connecting with producers, they are the guys that actually doing the hard yards every day of the year, all we do as chefs is try to make ourselves look good by cooking their product,” he said.