Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity chefs in action at Beef Australia 2021
Celebrity chefs in action at Beef Australia 2021
Food & Entertainment

Celebrity chef kitchen a huge hit at Beef 2021

Vanessa Jarrett
9th May 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Hundreds of steaks, beef cheeks and any other cuts of beef were cooked in the celebrity chef kitchen over the week at Beef Australia.

The pop-up venue located in the centre ring served more than 1000 meals with 200 meals each for lunch and dinner.

The pop-up celebrity chef kitchen at Beef Australia
The pop-up celebrity chef kitchen at Beef Australia

Beef Australia executive chef Shane Bailey said it was an amazing week with 11 of the best chefs in Australia.

Celebrity chef dinner at Beef Australia
Celebrity chef dinner at Beef Australia

The chefs included Adrian Richardson, Analiese Gregory, Ben Willis, Dominique Rizzo, Duncan Welmegoed, ‘Fast Ed’ Halmagyi, Gareth Collins, Martin Bouchier, Scott Pickett, Tony Howell, Alison Meagher aka Butcher Girl and Shane Bailey.

“Our restaurant in the centre ring was a world class restaurant with world class facilities out the back,” he said.

Celebrity chefs in action.
Celebrity chefs in action.

A highlight had been the dignitaries who came to visit.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles came for a tour and even worked on the pass.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the celebrity chef kitchen
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the celebrity chef kitchen

“We had Mr Scott Morrison come, do a little preparation, talk to the chefs, talked to the butchers, even showed us how to cook a steak,” Mr Bailey.

Celebrity chef dinner at Beef Australia
Celebrity chef dinner at Beef Australia

They have also been able to chat to the producers on the ground.

“For us chefs connecting with producers, they are the guys that actually doing the hard yards every day of the year, all we do as chefs is try to make ourselves look good by cooking their product,” he said.

More Stories

beef australia 2021 celebrity chefs shane bailey tmbrural
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Ladies enjoy Westpac High tea during Beef Australia

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Ladies enjoy Westpac High tea during Beef Australia

        News Were you snapped by our photographer at the High Tea?

        BREAKING: Alleged car thieves crash car into fence and flee

        Premium Content BREAKING: Alleged car thieves crash car into fence and flee

        News The car, earlier reported as stolen, was abandoned after Nth Rocky crash

        BREAKING: Alleged theft, assault at Rockhampton bottle shop

        Premium Content BREAKING: Alleged theft, assault at Rockhampton bottle shop

        News Police believe they have spotted the suspects just streets away in Nth Rocky

        Emerald tragedy: Local teens ‘trying to process’ friend’s death

        Premium Content Emerald tragedy: Local teens ‘trying to process’ friend’s...

        News As the tight-knit community of Emerald reels from the death of a 16-year-old boy in...