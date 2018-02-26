Celebrity chef list keeps on growing for Beef Australia 2018

Jess Pryles will be at Beef Australia 2018.

ANOTHER high profile name has been added to the stellar-line up of celebrity chefs coming to Beef Australia 2018 this May.

The list already includes Matt Golinksi, Shane Bailey, Dominque Rizzo, Chef Afit, Ben O'Donoghue, Sam Burke, Tarek Ibrahim, Iron Chef Sakai and Adrian Richardson.

The latest announcement is full fledged hardcore carnivore, cook, author and television host, Jess Pryles.

Her expertise lies in all things red meat, having once been referred to as "The goddess of all things that have previously moo-d.”

She creates dynamic original recipes with a Southern and Tex-Mex twist and is also a respected authority on low 'n' slow smoked meats, particularly Texas style barbecue.

In addition to being a maven of all things meaty, Jess is a co-founder of the Australasian Barbecue Alliance and an occasional cleaver wielding cover girl.

Born and raised in Australia, she fell in love with Texas and now calls Austin home.

Jess is a designer of Pitts and Spitts Texas BBQs and the creator of the internationally acclaimed line of Meat & Steak seasoning Rubs, Hardcore Carnivore and has authored a cookbook of the same name.

Her original recipes, meat articles and photography reach hundreds of thousands of fans each year and resonate with likeminded meat-fans around the globe.

Jess cannot wait to attend Beef Australia in Rockhampton and will be demonstrating in an offset Smoker educating and encouraging folks to cook Beef like they mean it.

"I am really looking forward to attending my first Beef Australia, but more so getting to showcase BBQ cooking methods from my new home of Texas in my birth home of Australia, using incredible quality Australian Beef, is a very special experience,” she said.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 2018:

May 6 - 12

People's Day will be held on May 7 with $10 entry and entertainment announced in Tory Cassar-Daly and Fanny Lumsden

Tickets to Beef Australia will go on sale to the general public on March 19

Trade fair, dining, property tours, entertainment, symposium, stud cattle competition, debate, celebrity chef cooking demonstrations and competitions, gala and more.