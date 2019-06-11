Celebrity chef makes a return to the beef capital

ROCKHAMPTON FIRST: Celebrity chef Adrian Richardson at Headricks Lane, where he will cook his signature banquet in August.

CELEBRITY chef Adrian Richardson might be 2000km from his Melbourne restaurants but he will feel at home in Headricks Lane when he delivers his signature banquet in August.

On Friday, August 2, Mr Richardson will prepare the Suckling Pig Feast for up to 150 restaurant-goers.

Mr Richardson said the venue, combined with Rockhampton's passion for good food, made the ideal location to showcase his unique dishes outside of Melbourne for the first time.

"Headricks Lane is like it's been ripped out of Melbourne,” MrRichardson said.

"It is fantastic - it's a beautiful design, it's a great fit-out, there is a great team operating it and they are real go-getters.”

The feast will include six courses accompanied by wine and entertainment.

Mr Richardson said the banquet had been served in his La Luna restaurant for the past 14 years as part of the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival.

"It's a sell-out every year,” he said.

The banquet is designed to showcase the dishes unique to MrRichardson's restaurants.

"You can't get them anywhere else in the world except my restaurants and now Headricks Lane,” he said.

Mr Richardson first visited Rockhampton for Beef Australia's expo in 2018 - but his experience left him hungry for more.

"I've never seen so many people crazy about beef,” he said.

"It was amazing to see.”

While Mr Richardson plans to bring "a little bit of Melbourne to Rockhampton”, he also planned to encapsulate the beef capital's appreciation for farmers when he returns to Melbourne.

"What I learn from Rockhampton is how passionate people are about primary industry,” he said

"I walk away from it with more appreciation of what happens in the country and the people who go to extremes to give it to us. I'm in awe.”

The next night, Mr Richardson will launch the inaugural Three Hats Gala at Headricks Lane. He will join Light Group executive chef Lance Meier and Headricks Lane head chef Marlon Mayta to create a five-course menu of their signature dishes.

Adrian Richardson at Headricks Lane

- Friday, August 2, Adrian Richardson will present his signature banquet outside of Melbourne for the first time

- Saturday, August 3, he will join some of Central Queensland's top chefs to launch an annual gala

- Tickets go on sale tomorrow at www.oztix.com.au