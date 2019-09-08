Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre is coming to Rocky

HE'S become a household name across Australia, now celebrity chef, restauranteur, author and television presenter Miguel Maestre is coming to Rocky for an exclusive cooking demonstration.

As part of Stockland Rockhampton's newest social media competition, 20 lucky winners will get up close with the Spanish-born chef as she shows off his cooking skills.

Centre manager at Stockland Rockhampton, Elysia Billingham said the centre was thrilled to collaborate with Miguel with the exclusive opportunity.

"We pride ourselves on our centre's convenience, breadth of retailers and product options, but we want to offer our community more than what they have come to expect,” she said.

"Our winners will have the opportunity to not only meet Miguel and take part in an up-close cooking and tasting demonstration, but will also receive a fantastic gift bag as part of their prize.

"We're looking forward to hosting this VIP experience and are certain it will be a memorable one.”

The cooking demonstration will take place on Tuesday, September 10 from 11am at the centre court opposite Williams.

Customers can enter online via Stockland Rockhampton's Facebook or Instagram pages by 'liking' their favourite Miguel meal, tagging a friend to the event or sharing the post.

You'll then be given one valid entry into the draw before the contest closes on Sunday.

Shoppers are encouraged to watch the presentation.