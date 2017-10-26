Celebrity chef to star at Beef Australia 2018

Chef Curtis Stone, second from right, pictured with MasterChef judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston in his LA restaurant Maude. Supplied by Channel 10.

Internationally renowned Australian chef Curtis Stone will be at Beef Australia in Rockhampton in May 2018.

He will be attending with Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), a principal partner of the event.

MLA Managing Director Richard Norton said MLA was excited to bring a chef and personality as acclaimed as Curtis Stone to Rockhampton.

"Curtis will be a strong advocate for the Australian Beef industry - driving awareness of our quality product and promoting Australian beef amongst consumers and chefs," Mr Norton said.

"Working in conjunction with Beef Australia, MLA is determined to make Beef Australia 2018 the most successful ever - and having Curtis's attendance is a major boost to an already strong line up of world leading chefs."

MLA will bring Curtis to the event to help raise the profile of the event, and the industry itself. Curtis will be involved in Beef Australia 2018 as an industry spokesperson, helping to increase community understanding of the Australian Beef supply chain and providing inspiration and ideas for using Australian Beef.

In announcing his attendance at Beef Australia next year, Curtis Stone said: he couldn't wait to arrive in Rockhampton "to celebrate Australian Beef - the greatest meat on earth."

SHARE FOOD: Curtis Stone in SHARE on the Sun Princess.

"I'm really looking forward to showing thousands of people new and delicious ways to get cooking at home with beef, to create that great taste we all love,” he said.

"There's going to be so much on offer to show what makes Australian Beef the best in the world."

As a chef, restaurateur, author, media personality and businessman, Curtis has become a household name both in Australia and overseas.

Following 12 years of culinary training in Australia and Europe, eight of which were under renowned chef Marco Pierre White, Curtis opened his first solo restaurant, Maude, in Beverley Hills in 2014, which has garnered recognition from The James Beard Foundation, TIME/Travel and Leisure (lists Maude as one of the best new restaurants in the world), Eater LA (Restaurant of the Year), LA Weekly (Best New Restaurant followed by Best Restaurant) and more.

Following on from the success of Maude, Curtis partnered with his brother Luke to open one of the most anticipated restaurants of 2016: Gwen Butcher Shop and Restaurant in Hollywood. Gwen, a European-style butcher shop and fine-dining restaurant pulls together age-old fire centric cooking methods with the best craft skills in meat and game preparations.

Since opening, Gwen has received acclaim from LA Weekly (Best New Restaurant), Eater National (Most Beautiful Restaurant in the Country) and, among other notable credits, was also listed on The Robb Report's "Best of the Best New Restaurants in the World".

Curtis is very familiar to Australian TV viewers through regular appearances on MasterChef and My Kitchen Rules. He has also hosted a number of top rating programs in the US.

Beef Australia chairman Blair Angus said they are delighted that Curtis will be at the event.

"Beef Australia is very excited to have such an exceptional and inspiring chef as Curtis Stone attending and cooking in the celebrity chef restaurant at Beef Australia 2018," Mr Angus said.

"The aim of the celebrity chef program is to bring prominent chefs to Rockhampton to showcase Australian Beef and all the ways it can be eaten and enjoyed by people all over the world. Curtis will help set a very high benchmark for the Beef Australia celebrity chef restaurant.

"He is an unmistakable household name in Australia and all over the world, and now visitors to Beef Australia 2018, will get to experience his culinary skills up close and personal."

Beef Australia is a national beef expo hosted in Rockhampton, Queensland every three years that celebrates all facets of the Australian beef industry. It facilitates new trade and export opportunities by exposing the local supply chain to the international industry leaders.

The event features a range of activities including cattle shows, seminars delivering research and market information to producers and industry; trade fairs promoting various businesses and industry technology; as well as restaurants, social events, and celebrity chef cooking demonstrations that allow attendees to experience and appreciate the quality of Australian beef.