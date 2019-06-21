Celebrity joins Yeppoon Swans fundraiser

INSPIRATION: Yeppoon Swans life member Gabe Watkin was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017.

AFL: The Yeppoon Swans' motor neurone disease fundraiser will have some added star power tomorrow.

Actor-turned-activist Samuel Johnson will be one of 35 "sliders” taking the plunge into a pool of iced water to support a cause close to the club's heart.

Freeze MND is in its second year. It was instigated after much-loved life member Gabe Watkin was diagnosed with the terminal neurological disease in July 2017.

Last year's event raised $65,000 and attracted about 2000 people to Swan Park.

Actor Samuel Johnson has thrown his support behind the Swans fundraiser. Jann Houley

This year, $33,000 has been raised even before the 2019 event is staged.

Yeppoon Swans coach Mark Wallin said it was wonderful to see the club and the broader community embrace it.

"Gabe was the head trainer when I first arrived at the club,” he said.

"She was one of those women you thought was almost bullet proof and then she was struck down with this terrible disease.

"It's wonderful how our club has come together to look after one of its own.

"We're setting up for another big day and we're hoping for 2000-plus.

"We've raised $33,000 already so I think we'll get to the $50,000 mark no problem.”

Mark Wallin gets set to take the plunge at last year's Freeze MND. CONTRIBUTED

Wallin said Gabe had been actively involved with the Swans for a long time and her sons Cameron and Dan had both played with the club.

He will be among the last of the sliders, taking his place in the 6.20pm group which also includes former NRL star Scott Minto.

"We've got club members, police officers, local business people and councillors taking part. It's a real community event.

"It's bloody cold when you go in, I can tell you. It takes your breath away.

"But the reality is we're in and out of the ice and done within a few seconds. For Gabe, her battle goes on and on.”

The sliders start at 12.30pm, with Johnson set to go in the 2.30pm group.

The fundraiser has been incorporated into a full day of football action between the Swans and Panthers, which starts at 8am with the under-13s.

The A-grade men face off in a top of the table clash at 1.45pm, followed by the women at 4pm.