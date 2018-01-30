Celebrity target of vegan 'food terrorists' on way to Rocky

VEGAN "FOOD TERRORIST”: Celebrity chef, Adrian Richardson has joined the huge line-up for Beef Australia 2018.

A CELEBRITY chef target of vegan "food terrorists” is on his way to Rockhampton.

Adrian Richardson is the latest famed television chef to announce they will take part in Beef Australia 2018.

"I am very excited to have been invited to Rockhampton for Beef Australia, and am looking forward to being surrounded by so many lovers of Australian beef,” Richardson said.

"To be given the opportunity to cook and demonstrate using my favourite produce, Australian beef, for lovers of beef.”

In the past, Richardson has spoken about being fed up with "tofu-munching food extremists”.

”Because I cook meat I have been under an amazing attack from the Green-Left,” he told The Courier-Mail's Des Houghton in 2015.

"There are a bunch of food terrorists out there. I get death threats. They tell me I'm a murderer. I get nasty letters and on Twitter there is a stream of some of the most offensive language against me.”

Richardson said he especially infuriated vegetarians when he declared on television he would cook anything with a pulse.

"It annoys the hell out of them when I say that. I say, 'Bring it on!'

"No one can tell me what I can and can't eat. We eat meat because we like it and because it is good for you.”

On the weekend a group of vegan protesters stormed a popular Melbourne CBD steakhouse, chanting with megaphones and showing pro-animal signs.

The rally was an effort to speak out against the killing of animals.

Richardson is set to dazzle diners at Beef Australia's PwC Celebrity Chef Restaurant.

Adrian, who can also add author to his name, ages his own steak and makes his own sausages and salamis.

The meat connoisseur has a wealth of knowledge and knows how to choose it, cut it, cook it and eat it, of course.

Since 1999, he has been the owner and head chef of La Luna, a bustling restaurant in North Carlton, Melbourne.

His passion for cooking was inherited from his grandfather, who also believed in using the freshest ingredients while keeping it simple.

His appearance at the CQ event follows the success of the Beef Australia 2015 Celebrity Chef program.

Beef Australia 2018 will be held from May 6 to 12 at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

You can visit www.beefaustralia.com.au for information or phone the office on 4922 2989.

Beef Australia Celebrity Chefs

Curtis Stone

Adrian Richardson

Dominique Rizzo

Iron Chef Sakai

Tarek Ibrahim

Matt Golinski

Shane Bailey

MLA's Sam Burke

Ben O'Donoghue