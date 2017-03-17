Strelow: End of coal would 'bring civilisation as we know it to an end'

Bernard Fanning was one of 80 people to sign a letter urging Adani to reconsider building the Carmichael Coal Mine.

HALTING coal production would "bring civilisation as we know it to an end".

This is the harsh picture Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has painted as she urged caution on the transition from fossil fuels, saying more depth was needed in policy than a simple "stop the coal" message.

Her comments come after a group of 80 prominent Australians signed a letter calling for Adani to abandon its Carmichael Coal Mine.

Two Australian cricket captains, a former deputy premier, a former coal lobbyist and one of John Howard's chief advisors are among at least 80 prominent Australians to have signed a letter calling for Adani to abandon the Carmichael mine.

As the Australian cricket team tours India, former cricket captains Greg Chappell and Ian Chappell have signed the letter urging Indian billionaire Gautam Adani to make sure the mine "never goes ahead".

A group of Australians, including former Howard government adviser Geoff Cousins and Whitsunday tourist operator Lindsay Simpson, will deliver the letter to Mr Adani.

The letter delivery will occur as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and six Queensland mayors, including Cr Strelow, are on a trade mission in India that will include discussions on the mine.

In a statement to The Morning Bulletin, Cr Strelow criticised information she described as "fake news" which she said would stop the project from going ahead.

"We need to be having an informed and complex conversation about the journey from a highly coal- dependent global community to a world with a focus on renewable energy," she said.

"That conversation has to talk about real policy settings, about mature program development and yet simultaneously lift the third world out of poverty.

"To turn off the 'coal' tap tomorrow will bring civilisation as we know it to an end.

"And to simply allow for a continuation of the status quo but no expansion is to say 'we're okay' without thinking about the rest of the world and is both selfish and short-sighted.

"We need something more sophisticated than 'stop the coal'.

"We need policy settings and research and investment and maturity to get us to where the world needs to be.

"And I will argue that the extraction of Australia's cleaner coal is a part of that journey."

Adani and the government say the mine will create about 10,000 jobs across regional Queensland.

Green groups have questioned this number.

The letter to be delivered to Mr Adani argues the mine does not have public support and warns it could harm India's reputation in Australia.

"It would be a great shame if this one project were to damage the image of India in Australia," the letter reads.

"We understand the Adani Group has not made a final investment decision on the Carmichael coal mine. We strongly urge you to decide to abandon this project."

The signatories include former Victorian Deputy Premier John Thwaites, former Australian Coal Association chair Ian Dunlop and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks.

Members of Midnight Oil, including former Labor MP Peter Garrett, and fellow musicians Missy Higgins and Bernard Fanning have also signed the letter.

Adani is also planning to build a 200-megawatt solar plant near Moranbah.

Adani has previously claimed coal from Carmichael would produce less emissions than alternatives when used as fuel for Indian power stations. The mine still faces legal challenges.

Dawson MP George Christensen slammed the people behind the letter as "elitist wankers" and called on the group to meet him at a Bowen hotel to explain their position to the locals who would likely benefit economically from the project.

"I hope Mr Adani takes no notice of these well-to-do busybodies but instead listens to the strong support that will no doubt be given by the Queensland Premier and local mayors during their visit to India this week," he said.

"The local mayors in particular will be well placed to represent the views of those who live and want to work in the region in which the Adani mine and port will be located.

"After all, the average central and north Queenslander is far more reflective of real Australia than the poison pen elitists will ever be."

