MUSICAL MAYHEM: Celtic band, The Barleyshakes will arrive in Central Queendland for the Rockhampton Cultural Festival this weekend.
Celtic band to spread Irish luck on riverbank

Sean Fox
by
20th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
IMAGINE the Rockhampton riverside precinct lit up like never before.

Well that's what you can expect when the biggest and brightest Rockhampton Cultural Festival kicks off on Saturday.

A move to the riverside precinct for this year's event will include a line-up of great entertainment and activities for the whole family.

Celtic band, The Barleyshakes is an exciting addition to this year's line-up.

They will show you how to play the Celtic Ukulele and guitar with their workshop at The Paddock, along with a lesson on Irish music and Celtic percussion.

Afterwards, a Parade of Nations will kick start at 5.30pm before a lantern parade at 7.30pm, and The Barleyshakes who'll return to perform on the Culture stage from 8pm.

Councillor Rose Swadling said she expected the event to be fabulous.

"We're going to be taking full advantage of the riverside precinct with three performance areas, heaps of workshops and activities and of course a great selection of food from around the globe,” Cr Swadling said.

"Our Cultural Festival has been named a signature event of the State Government's Multicultural Queensland Month, so a message of diversity and tolerance underpins this event,” she said.

"Local insurance brokers AON Insurance have come on board and their assistance has helped us to improve and expand the event.

"It starts at 4pm and runs until 10pm so there is a great opportunity for people to drop by, perhaps stay for dinner and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Quay Street between Denham and William Streets will be closed from 5am on Saturday to 1am on Sunday .

