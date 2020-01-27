‘Cemetaries, daddy issues and LSD’: Rocky’s Tinder talent
VALENTINES Day is just around the corner and whether you will be elbows deep in ice-cream, cringing at the rolling corn-fest of rom-coms on the tele or looking for someone to cuddle (or more), Tinder’s buffet of Rockhampton singles will be sure to keep you entertained.
We have compiled a list of the most interesting, hilarious and often downright scary Tinder profiles featuring a lot of daddy issues, invitations for cemetery hangouts, and mullets.
Good for a laugh, a confidence boost or hey, maybe even a potential date – whatever floats your boat.
Rocky Tinder fast facts:
- Most common female Tinder picture features included Snapchat filters, bikinis, underwear mirror selfies, dogs, and wine.
- Most common male Tinder picture features included fish, dogs, utes, tattoos and ‘abs’.
Let’s get swiping.
I just hope she’s doing alright.
Noise complaints are the cost you must pay for a happy mother-in-law.
Just don’t invite him to game night …
“Hello, PETA?”
Hayley likes nice romantic drives.
A real romantic at heart, really.
Poor guy.
To quote Ronald Weasley: “She needs to sort our her priorities”.
Aren’t we all, Darryn? Aren’t we all …
Nice to meet you all.
Not sure if Jeremy is hiding something …
Sam is a real family man.
Amber is tired.
And he’s tall!
I’m speechless. What a charmer.
A date sponsored by Aussie’s favourite yeast spread.
Naw.
Are Damo and Casey meant to be? Or are they both just sharing their shopping lists?
Headstones, Stevie Nicks and the Devil’s Lettuce.
Hmm, I wonder what’s on Mark’s mind?
Who you gonna call?
A man of mystery.
Maybe Noah and Paris could be of some comfort for each other?
Hot.
Brooke, 22. She’ll sweep your girl off her feet.
David is a nostalgic kinda guy.
I’m sensing a theme here.
Bianca, 22, meet David from Repentigny.
I’m concerned about the kind of guys this will bio attract.
Oh.
Magnificent mullets, apply below.
Whatever floats your boat.
This lass knows the way to a guy’s heart.
She will make you laugh. Maybe at her expense.
Come on fellas, give her a Charnce.
Brianna’s interests include beach clean ups and bondage.
Brittany, 20, likes an insurance policy.