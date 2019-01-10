Centacare raises money for back to school necessities

Centacare CQ's Danielle Mitchell and Anna Morris held a susage sizzle Sunday to raise money for their School Savvy project

Centacare project managers, Danielle MItchell and Anna Morris, held a sausage sizzle in the Oficeworks carpark Sunday to raise money for their Savvy Schools project.

"We are contacting local businesses and members of the public asking them for donations of school stationery or second hand uniforms,” Ms Morris said.

"Our aim is to assist family with school-aged children to be able to purchase to basic requirements and send their kids back to school at the beginning of the year.”

Centacare will launch three pop-ups stores in Rockhampton and Yeppoon starting 14 January for one week.

Another Mt Morgan pop-up will run for two days.

See School Savvy CQ on Facebook for more details.