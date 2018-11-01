Bolt making a real splash for Mariners: Oar

Mariners Usain Bolt celebrates with the lightning bolt after scoring his first goal in a preseason match against Macarthur South West United at Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

TOMMY Oar says potential A-League rookie Usain Bolt is teaching his Central Coast Mariners teammates how to cope with intense pressure.

With the world record holding sprinter's soccer trial is on hold, Bolt hasn't been seen at Mariners training this week.

He is highly unlikely to earn a deal in time to face Adelaide United at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday but Oar is still fascinated by the fastest man on the planet.

Oar, 26, returned to the A-League in the middle of all the Bolt hype after he was released by his former club APOEL Nicosia of Cyprus in September.

"I'm the kind of person that likes to get on with the work, and, the spotlight I'm not scared of it or bothered by it,'' Oar said.

"We've all got a really good work ethic and it's part of the reason I'm here, bringing Usain in has taken all the attention away from us and we're doing our thing, we're going into the season confidently it's a win, win.

"All credit to him he has risked his reputation and he's always pushing himself, whatever they decide he'll accept the decision.

"You can tell he has been training at a ridiculously high level all his life and just to tap into that for me it's been interesting.

"How he copes with pressure it's fascinating.

"He is such a relaxed character, he has this complete faith in his preparation because he knows that it's perfect.

"When he goes to perform he doesn't have any worries because he know he has done everything.

"If you're anxious before a game and you watch him and he's having a laugh before the game, it gets rids of the edge."

There is now suggestions that Bolt is wanted by his native Jamaican national soccer team.

Media reports claim the president of the Jamaican Football Association has urged Bolt to sign for a Jamaican club to fulfil his dream of becoming a pro footballer.

Oar's new two-year Mariners contract may have been a much bigger deal if Bolt wasn't around but the 2014 FIFA World Cup Socceroo isn't complaining, his new club is generating worldwide interest because of the Jamaican.

Bolt's maiden Mariners goal in a friendly earlier this month attracted more than 6.28 million views on the club's Twitter account which is reportedly an estimated $24 million worth of media coverage.

"Before I came I was intrigued to see what the dynamic would be like,'' Oar said.

"I must say firstly the way he has integrated into the team, sometimes I have to pinch myself and say "that's Usain Bolt," he's just one of the boys and one of the teammates.

"He's a down to earth guy, worked really hard and I think that's the best thing he brought to the club his professionalism and work ethic.

"But I have been impressed with their (Adelaide's) recruitment.

"Benny Halloran is a great signing, a great player, they're another one like the Mariners, no-one really talks about them, they'll be a dark horse this season."