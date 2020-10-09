Menu
Central cop stood down over DV allegations

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 6:19 AM
A senior constable from the Central Region has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service over allegations of domestic violence.

The officer, 39, is the subject of an investigation into allegations of domestic violence and has been stood down from duty.

In keeping with their commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, the Queensland Police Service have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

