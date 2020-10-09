Central cop stood down over DV allegations

A senior constable from the Central Region has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service over allegations of domestic violence.

The officer, 39, is the subject of an investigation into allegations of domestic violence and has been stood down from duty.

In keeping with their commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, the Queensland Police Service have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.

