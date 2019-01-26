Central Highlands Australia Day award winners announced
A GENEROUS man who has dedicated much of his life to helping others, passionate young people that want to make a difference, as well as people dedicated to their sports are among those who have been recognised in the Central Highlands this Australia Day.
Mayor Kerry Hayes said the Australia Day Awards recognise those outstanding efforts made by people all around the region.
"The efforts and actions by the award recipients are something special that enrich the lives of those around them and increase liveability in our region,” he said.
"These people are humble, they don't want the praise or the recognition, they do things simply because it helps people in their communities.
"I congratulate all award recipients for the outstanding contribution that they have made to the community, and that helps make the Central Highlands such a great place to live.”
This year's Central Highlands Australia Day Award winners are:
Emerald/Gemfields
Citizen of the Year - Kevin 'Tex' Emery
Young Citizen of the Year - Sharri Baker
Cultural Award - Anna Farquhar
Senior Sportsperson/Administrator of the Year - Rural Skate Park Development Initiative Inc. Aaron Lee
Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Alenna Whipp and Ellysa Kenny
Community Event of the Year - Dougie Street Markets
Blackwater
Citizen of the Year - Sr. Colleen Livermore
Young Citizen of the Year - Kyle Lloyd Jones
Senior Sportsperson/Administrator of the Year - Anita Linke
Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Amelia Knapman and Hope Knapman
Community Event of the Year - Parkwave
Capella/Tieri
Citizen of the Year - Cath Truloff
Senior Sportsperson/Administrator of the Year - Connor Armstrong
Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Jake Sferratore and Mitchell Allen
Community Event of the Year - A Round for Rick Ambrose - Capella Golf Club
Springsure/Rolleston
Citizen of the Year - Gail Jamieson
Young Citizen of the Year - Matilda Briggs
Cultural Award - Felicia Wells
Senior Sportsperson/Administrator of the Year - Karen Geddes
Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Armanii Freeman
Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Kelly Coyne
Community Event of the Year - Doin' it for Dolly Rodeo