Central Highlands braces for a day of ‘possibly extreme’ fire danger

Central Highlands and Coalfields, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Wide Bay and Burnett have been issued a fire weather warning for today.

The Buraeu of Meteorology said strong and gusty winds behind a trough, with hot and dry air, will enhance fire conditions it moves northwest.

Isolated pockets of Extreme fire danger are possible through the southern Central Highlands & Coalfields and western Wide Bay & Burnett district, where the air mass will be windy and dry in the afternoon and evening.

Locally Severe conditions are also possible in northern parts of the Central West district associated with the trough and strong winds.