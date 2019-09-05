Central Highlands Cotton Association Awards Dinner

Cameron Geddes and Tracey Geddes from CT Farming, Emerald accepting the 1st place Cotton Quality Award from Joanne Morrison from Louis Dreyfus Company. Cameron and Tracey also took out 1st place for the Cotton Yield Award for a second year in a row.

Cameron Geddes and Tracey Geddes from CT Farming, Emerald accepting the 1st place Cotton Quality Award from Joanne Morrison from Louis Dreyfus Company. Cameron and Tracey also took out 1st place for the Cotton Yield Award for a second year in a row. James Laws Photography

A sell out crowd of 260 people attended the annual Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association Awards Dinner at the Emerald Town Hall last week.

MC Megan Woodward opened the evening and highlighted how the night was such an important opportunity for growers and industry members to come together to celebrate the achievements of the last season.

She noted that it was a true testament to the Central Highlands that the awards dinner, regardless of good or bad years, remains a highpoint of the year.

CHCG&IA President Aaron Kiely reflected on the busy 2018-19 season and highlighted the efforts of the collective that worked to achieve positive outcomes for the local area.

Mr Kiely emphasised the work of the CHCG&IA through community events such as 'Teach the Teacher', Emerald Show Picker Pull & Show Stand, Wincott Luncheon, Fit Farmer Challenge, 'A Dam Good Story: 40 Years of Irrigation from the Fairbairn Dam' Book Launch.

He also highlighted the collaboration with key players in the agricultural industry throughout the year, including Cotton Australia, SunWater, Fairbairn Irrigation Network, Central Queensland Inland Port Project, Central Highlands Development Corporation and the Central Highlands Regional Council.

During the evening Mr Kiely, recognised his fellow executive, award committee and dinner committee volunteers who take time away from their businesses and families to achieve opportunities for our region. He thanked the many generous sponsors who made the night such a great success.

During the evening, CHRC Mayor Kerry Hayes auctioned a historic photo from the Fairbairn Dam in flood in 1978 to raise money for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

The photo was one of many contained within the recently released local history book 'A Dam Good Story: 40 Years of Irrigation' produced by CHCG&IA History Book Committee.

The winning bidder was Josh Fresta from RMR Auto Electrics, who donated $4200, with Derek Mayne from Brennan Mayne Agribusiness contributing an additional $500 to raise the total funds donated to $4700.

Emerald Photographer, James Laws was presented with an appreciation gift on the night to acknowledge his volunteer contribution in capturing photos at the CHCG&IA Awards Dinner for close to 20 years.

2019 CHCG&IA Award Winners:

Cameron Geddes and Tracey Geddes from CT Farming took out the Cotton Quality Award, which is judged using the characteristics of strength, length, colour and micronaire. CT Farming also won the Cotton Yield Award, with an incredible farm average of 13.72 bales/hectare.

The second place Cotton Quality Award was awarded to Sam and Lizzie Bradford, 'Arcturus', while third place was awarded to Cotton JV, 'Lynora Downs'.

The second place Cotton Yield Award was awarded to Ross and Leanne Burnett 'Barkool' with 12.62b/ha. Third place was awarded to Cotton JV 'Lynora Downs' with 12.17b/ha.

Sam and Lizzie Bradford 'Arcturus' won the Rain Grown Cotton Award, with a rain grown average yield of 1.67 bales/hectare.

Bob Anderson was awarded the Cotton Australia/CHCG&IA Grower Service to Industry Award. Bob has been an active contributor and supporter of the local industry for over 40 years and has held the position of Chairman and Secretary of the Irrigators Association for many years before its amalgamation into the CHCG&IA.

The Emerald Queensland Cotton Gin was awarded the Iain Mackay Memorial Non-Grower Service to Industry Award and was accepted by Queensland Cotton CQ Manager Rick Jones and Emerald Queensland Cotton Gin Manager Greg Stanton.

The local Cotton Gin has served the local industry since 1979 and was a major turning point in the history of the region. Last week the gin celebrated the processing of its 2 millionth bale of cotton.