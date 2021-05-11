Menu
Scott Mason in 2015. Photo: Kelly Butterworth / CQ News
Scott Mason in 2015. Photo: Kelly Butterworth / CQ News
Council News

Central Highlands council CEO resigns

Timothy Cox
11th May 2021 8:30 PM
Central Highlands Regional Council CEO Scott Mason has tendered his resignation.

Mr Mason was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in August 2013 coming from Diamantina Shire Council and will leave the Central Highlands for a director role at Townsville City Council.

Mayor Kerry Hayes paid tribute to Mr Mason’s leadership and thanked him for his counsel.

“We have had the benefit of this energetic, insightful man for nearly eight years, and he has imported much skill and dexterity to the CEO role,” Mr Hayes said.

“Scott has immersed himself in the communities he lives and works in and became an influential regional advocate with great respect from his peers.

Alana, Scott, and Harper Mason in 2016. Photo: Rebekah Yelland / CQ News
Alana, Scott, and Harper Mason in 2016. Photo: Rebekah Yelland / CQ News

“During his years here, Scott has married his wife Alana and started a family that numbers three beautiful girls to date and we have enjoyed watching his family grow.

“Professionally, Scott has risen to the chair of the Queensland Great Artesian Basin Advisory Council and been instrumental in the revival of Central Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils, achievements that reflect his great knowledge of local government and love of Queensland’s natural resources.

“Scott has always demonstrated incredible loyalty, great passion and unwavering commitment to his councillors, his staff and to the broader community and we thank him for his service to our region.

“We wish Scott, Alana and family all the best and know that he is not far away.”

