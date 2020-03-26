Central Highlands council facilities have closed

IN LINE with Australian Government recommendations and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Highlands Regional Council has closed all council-owned facilities from today.

The closure included all arts and cultural facilities, community halls and centres, libraries, showgrounds, sports grounds and facilities and transaction centres.

This follows on from the closure of council-owned aquatic facilities earlier this week.

Council’s outdoor recreational spaces will remain open to the public. However, people are advised to follow social distancing practices.

Council’s libraries will continue to offer a variety of online services. These arrangements will be reviewed in the coming weeks.

The Wally McKenzie building at Emerald Showgrounds will remain open until 5pm tomorrow for local government election pre-polling.

Sapphire and Rubyvale Halls will be closed with the exception of voting for the local government election on Saturday.

Council officers will be contacting anyone who had a booking for a council facility within the next six months to reschedule their event or offer a refund.

Wedding and funeral bookings will be impacted as they must comply with the Australian Government’s guidelines.

For more information, contact council’s customer service centre on 1300 242 686.

Council facilities that will close include:

Arts and cultural facilities

Emerald Art Gallery

Bauhinia Bicentennial Art Gallery

Aquatic facilities (closed as of March 24)

Blackwater Aquatic Centre

Capella Aquatic Centre

Emerald Aquatic Centre

Rolleston Aquatic Centre

Sapphire Aquatic Centre

Springsure Aquatic Centre

All community halls, cultural centres and recreation centres

Libraries

Bauhinia Honorarium Library

Blackwater Library

Capella Library

Dingo Library

Duaringa Library

Emerald Library

Gemfields Library

Rolleston Library

Springsure Library

Tieri Library

All public showgrounds

All sports grounds and facilities

Transaction centres