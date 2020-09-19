Central Highlands council renews Reef Guardian pledge

The Central Highlands Regional Council (CHRC) has renewed their role as a Reef Guardian for the 2020–2024 period and will join other councils in leading the nation in driving local action to support a healthy Great Barrier Reef.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said council takes its role as a Reef Guardian very seriously.

“Our Nogoa, Mackenzie and Comet river systems, together with unique areas like the 14 hectares of Sapphire Gemfields Wetlands, all drain into the Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

“There is no future to our economies here on the Highlands if we as stewards, we fail to ensure that we manage run-off and control sediment.

“Our community regularly travel to the coast and reef to holiday with family and friends.

“We want to nurture that connection, while educating and inspiring our residents to see that their small actions here in the Central Highlands have a positive and long-lasting effect on the integrity and prosperity of the reef.”

Carnarvon Gorge © Central Highlands Development Corporation Photographer Jesse Lindeman

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority’s Assistant Director for Reef Guardian Council’s Program Rebecca Allen said the Central Highlands region has an important role to play in helping the reef.

“As part of the Fitzroy Basin – the second largest seaward draining basin in Australia and largest flowing to the Great Barrier Reef – our central region residents have an important role in protecting the reef. The inland waterways and wetlands, with their rich and vibrant ecosystems, our catchment land management, and sustainability initiatives to reduce waste and energy are so important to the health and sustainability of the reef,” Mrs Allen said.

“We hope the actions Central Highlands Regional Council undertakes through the Reef Guardian Council program will spread the message that people taking action now – no matter where you are located – will help the Reef,” Cr Hayes said.

More information on the Reef Guardian Council program can be found on the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority website.