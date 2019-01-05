Central Highlands cutting-edge management of disasters

REAL-TIME HELP: Phill Glindemann and Sam Williams from QIT Plus, with QIT CEO Chris Madsen and Mayor Kerry Hayes.

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council is the third Queensland council to launch an incident management software, Guardian IMS, to improve emergency responses when needed the most.

The cutting-edge software collects and shares large volumes of information in times of disaster between co-ordination personnel.

It's an improvement the council's disaster management and community resilience co-ordinator Glenn Bell is very excited about.

"The new software can be used on a mobile phone, enabling staff on the road, for example, to post road closures in real time,” he said.

"These road closures can be pushed straight to the emergency management dashboard, where they are visible to anyone.

"We can work with other councils to pick up where we left off, allowing staff to get rest or look after their own property and families and vice-versa. We are able to jump in and help our neighbours.”

The tool will prove useful in protecting residents against events such as the recent CQ bushfire emergency in November and the 2010-11 Emerald floods. Guardian IMS sends real-time alerts regarding school closures, road conditions and power outages.

Sam Williams, senior GIS disaster management specialist for software developer QIT Plus, said Central Highlands Regional Council played an integral part in the development of the software.