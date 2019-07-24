Central Highlands gears up for this year's National Tree Day

NATIONAL TREE DAY: Emerald planters will meet at 9am at Emerald Christian College, Corner Cunningham Dr and Capricorn Hwy.

NATIONAL TREE DAY: Emerald planters will meet at 9am at Emerald Christian College, Corner Cunningham Dr and Capricorn Hwy. Rebekah Yelland

THIS Sunday is National Tree Day, a day to do something positive for your local environment and community and to reconnect with nature.

Join thousands of community groups, sport clubs, faith groups and families, in making a difference to the community, fostering a love of nature and creating positive environmental change.

Events are being hosted in Emerald, Blackwater, Capella, Rubyvale, Rolleston, Springsure and Tieri. The second Tieri planting and Springsure and Rolleston community day are on alternate dates.

Gloves, tools, refreshments and trees are supplied, just don't forget to bring a hat.

Sunday, July 28

Emerald: Meet at 9am at Emerald Christian College, Corner Cunningham Dr and Capricorn Hwy. Emerald Toyota will supply gloves, drinks and snags.

Blackwater: Meet at 8am at Tennis Courts, Capricorn Hwy. Tools, gloves and sunscreen supplied.

Capella: Meet at 10am next to Bridgeman Park Showgrounds. Tools, gloves, drinking water and sunscreen supplied.

Rubyvale: Meet at 9am at Miners Common Museum, 1605 Rubyvale Rd. Tools, gloves, sunscreen and sausage sizzle supplied.

Tieri: Meet at 10am at Crinum Park Town Entrance. Tools, gloves, drinking water and sunscreen supplied.

Alternate dates