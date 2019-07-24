Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NATIONAL TREE DAY: Emerald planters will meet at 9am at Emerald Christian College, Corner Cunningham Dr and Capricorn Hwy.
NATIONAL TREE DAY: Emerald planters will meet at 9am at Emerald Christian College, Corner Cunningham Dr and Capricorn Hwy. Rebekah Yelland
Council News

Central Highlands gears up for this year's National Tree Day

Aden Stokes
by
24th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS Sunday is National Tree Day, a day to do something positive for your local environment and community and to reconnect with nature.

Join thousands of community groups, sport clubs, faith groups and families, in making a difference to the community, fostering a love of nature and creating positive environmental change.

Events are being hosted in Emerald, Blackwater, Capella, Rubyvale, Rolleston, Springsure and Tieri. The second Tieri planting and Springsure and Rolleston community day are on alternate dates.

Gloves, tools, refreshments and trees are supplied, just don't forget to bring a hat.

Sunday, July 28

  • Emerald: Meet at 9am at Emerald Christian College, Corner Cunningham Dr and Capricorn Hwy. Emerald Toyota will supply gloves, drinks and snags.
  • Blackwater: Meet at 8am at Tennis Courts, Capricorn Hwy. Tools, gloves and sunscreen supplied.
  • Capella: Meet at 10am next to Bridgeman Park Showgrounds. Tools, gloves, drinking water and sunscreen supplied.
  • Rubyvale: Meet at 9am at Miners Common Museum, 1605 Rubyvale Rd. Tools, gloves, sunscreen and sausage sizzle supplied.
  • Tieri: Meet at 10am at Crinum Park Town Entrance. Tools, gloves, drinking water and sunscreen supplied.

Alternate dates

  • Tieri: Meet at 9am at Crinum Park Town Entrance on Monday, July 29. Tools, gloves, drinking water and sunscreen supplied.
  • Springsure and Rolleston: To be held on Saturday, August 3. Details TBC.
central highlands central highlands regional council national tree day what's on
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ is getting more cash per person than the south east

    premium_icon CQ is getting more cash per person than the south east

    Politics Our region is getting double the state average in capital purchases.

    Multiple locations struck in Mount Morgan crime spree

    premium_icon Multiple locations struck in Mount Morgan crime spree

    Crime Businesses, school and hospital caught up in spate of crimes.

    REVEALED: Which patients will be admitted to Rocky's rehab

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which patients will be admitted to Rocky's rehab

    News Mums, dads and brothers to recover at Rocky rehab facility

    Down Syndrome won't stop Elizabeth from living her life

    premium_icon Down Syndrome won't stop Elizabeth from living her life

    News She is is fulfilling her lifelong dream of working in childcare