Central Highlands has last laugh in thrilling 20s final

BIG HIT: Central Highlands player James Chaplin is brought down in a tackle in Saturday night's under-20 grand final against Norths. Allan Reinikka ROK030318anines8

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Highlands scored in the shadow of full-time to take out the NG Engraving Under-20s Challenge at the Schwarz Excavations Nines last night.

Spectators are being treated to some fast-flowing, highly entertaining footy at Rockhampton's Browne Park as 26 teams chase glory at the popular two-day carnival.

The Yeppoon Seagulls appeared on track to complete the four-peat in the men's first division, but the Emu Park Emus, Woorabinda Warriors and Blackwater Crushers were also in the mix.

On the women's side of the draw, two-time defending champions Emu Park were looking good again, as were the unbeaten Rockhampton Brothers and the Blackwater Crushettes.

Speaking at lunch-time today, Nines organiser Walson Carlos said there had been competitive games across all divisions and the three grand finals this afternoon would be sure to deliver more of the same.

He said the under-20 grand final was a cracker, as the two quality outfits battled for ascendency.

The Central Highlands under-20s celebrate their win. Allan Reinikka ROK030318anines10

Norths had beaten Central Highlands 11-7 in the pool game but it was the westerners who had the last laugh with a thrilling 13-12 victory in the decider.

The teams were locked at 4-all in the first half of the final before Central Highlands took the lead with a try on the stroke on half-time.

Norths' player Caleb Tull was instrumental in his team taking back the lead, which it held for the best part of the second stanza.

Central Highlands hit back, crashing over for a bonus try in the last minute to wrap it up.

Central Highlands' player Sam Cronk was named the under-20s player of the carnival.

Check out The Morning Bulletin website tomorrow for more grand final reports.