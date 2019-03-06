Central Highlands housing markets on the rise

EMERALD'S median house price is on the rise, a leading property valuer says.

Herron Todd White's month-in-review report reveals the median price for houses in Emerald has increased about 20 per cent over the past 12 months to $305,000.

The most active price range is reported to be from $150,000 to $350,000 for houses.

Still a long way off the median house price peak in 2012 of $460,000, Emerald is nearing three years on the rise - reportedly reflecting the local economy in an area heavily influenced by the resources sector.

Emerald Real Estate principal Jason Campbell confirmed there had been an increase in the price and value of property.

Emerald Real Estate principal Jason Campbell. Contributed

"It is certainly a positive change,” Mr Campbell said.

"It has been steadily coming up over the last 12 of months.

"But the last couple of months have strengthened again and a lot of that is on the back end of the announcement of Sojitz purchasing the Gregory Crinum Coal Mine and getting the final sign-off from government, which is going to encourage further investments and growth in the area.”

However, Mr Campbell did say there was nothing for buyers in the $150,000 bracket and anything around the $200,000 got snapped up rather quickly.

"The largest amount of sales would have been in that $350,000 bracket, although we have recently sold numerous properties over $600,000,” he said.

"I think buyers will find it rather difficult to find a property under the $200,000 bracket from here on out.”

Units were also on the rise, clocking in at a median price of $145,000.

Mr Campbell said units had the most room for price growth.

"The tightening of lending criteria is making it very difficult for first-home buyers in Emerald,” he said.

"We are finding some people going into the units as owner- occupiers due to affordability.”

Mr Campbell predicts the Emerald real estate market will go from strength to strength.

"Although prices have increased, it still represents great property value,” he said.

Blackwater property also on the rise

BLACKWATER is following the same trend as Emerald, with house prices on the rise.

In the past week, Blackwater has had five sales, all homes sold for about $150,000 or under

Jason Campbell said the median price for houses in Blackwater was about $150,000, significantly lower than Emerald.

"You have a different style of housing in Blackwater, topped off with the town being seen as strictly mining only it does limit the value of the homes,” he said.

"Although it is lower than most markets, it does represent the great value people are getting because the tenancy and rental market has tightened considerably and there are little available vacant rentals.

"However, we are seeing renewed confidence with employment at a high. There are a lot of jobs available that are suited to people living locally.

"We are also seeing more families move back into the town, coming in and purchasing homes because they do show exceptional value.”

Mr Campbell said most recent purchases were by families and young couples. He said with the increase of employment and expansion of the mines in the Blackwater area, there was some demand and he expected house prices to rise.

"Anyone looking for good value property in Blackwater should certainly look now,” he said.

Overall, Mr Campbell said the Blackwater market was going well, with high interest in quality properties that came on the market, and had a bright future.

"It is probably not quite as buoyant as some of the other areas in the Central Highlands, but we are seeing more sustainability in pricing and a lot more families moving back into the town due to the employment opportunities,” he said.

"Previously it had been a bit of a worker's hub, they were only staying there for work and leaving.”