CQ floods: Towns in disaster mode as locals brace for floods

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe weather warning for the Central Highlands region as ex-Cyclone Debbie moves south.

GEMFIELDS residents are bracing for "moderate to major" flooding this afternoon as heavy rain pummels the Central Highlands.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW |'Ex-Cyclone Debbie to bring 'intense' rain, 100km/hr winds to CQ

The township, about 60km west of Emerald, is the immediate focus for the now activated local disaster coordination centre as ex-Cyclone Debbie moves south into the region.

FULL LIST | ROADS CLOSED: Flash flooding impacts CQ roads

Central Highlands mayor Kerry Hayes said emergency services are on standby as the Bureau of Meteorology warn of falls above 100mm and up to 200mm over the next few days.

A storm warning from Bureau of Meteorology shows the dying Debbie posing a threat to 1400km of coastline, and inland past Clermont, Emerald, Roma and Goondiwindi.

A severe weather as the Bureau of Meteorology forecast winds and heavy rainfall across the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Capricornia regions.

FLOODY HELL: 1400km-wide storm warning for Queenslanders

"The situation this morning is that we can expect flooding in the Gemfields area from this afternoon and the Theresa, Retreat and Policeman's creeks catchment," Cr Hayes said today.

"We've been preparing for several days now and today the local disaster coordination centre has been activated and all emergency services are on standby."

DELUGE: Some areas of the Fitzroy catchment are copping a deluge. BoM

Cr Hayes urged residents listen to all warnings and messages issued by the BoM, local disaster groups and the council over the coming days.

The Nogoa River, which runs through Emerald, feeds into the Fitzroy River catchment.

Loading...

Cr Hayes said the local disaster mangement group would monitor water levels in the Fairbairn Dam catchment for inflows into the Fiarbairn Dam as the sytem moves across the Central Highlands.

"And then obviously as the system moves south across towards the Canarvans and east out of our district we will be watching for flood rises in the Comet River and downstream from there," Cr Hayes said.

FLOOD ALERT: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie is concentrated on parts of CQ. The Morning Bulletin

The CHRC will publish regular updates via the council website and Facebook page.

The message to everyone is to make the usual preparations for a severe weather event:

Secure all loose items around your property.

Check on your neighbours.

Rethink travel plans and if it's flooded, forget it.

People in rural areas that generally get cut-off should ensure they have supplies for 7 days.

Stay tuned to the ABC radio for emergency broadcasts.

EMERALD AIRPORT FLIGHT NOTICE:

Passengers travelling from Emerald Airport are reminded to check flight status with their relevant airline.

For Qantas phone 13 12 23 and for Virgin Australia phone 13 67 89, alternatively you can visit their websites - Qantas and Virgin Australia.

Qantas have advised they will be conducting a hazard inspection at 3.00 pm today, 28 March 2017.

Patrons are asked to take extra care driving around the airport as there will be increased traffic due to ex-Cyclone Debbie.